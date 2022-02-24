Sarasota Opera Announces Performance Cancellations and Rescheduling of TOSCA & More

Sarasota Opera is rescheduling the 7:30 pm Thursday, February 24 performance of Tosca in response to COVID exposures in the Chorus. The Tosca performance is rescheduled for Wednesday, March 2 at 7:30 pm. Tickets for the February 24 performance will be honored on March 2. If ticketholders can't attend the rescheduled date, they can contact the box office to exchange for another performance, receive a refund, or donate their ticket.

The company will also be canceling the Saturday, February 26 1:30 pm matinee of The Daughter of the Regiment. Ticketholders can reschedule for another date or request a refund. For the most up-to-date information, please visit SarasotaOpera.org or call the Box Office at 941-328-1300.

General Director Richard Russell states, "While we have been doing our best to safeguard the health and well-being of our company, breakthrough cases have been detected within our chorus. Thankfully, almost all cases are asymptomatic, and we are taking these precautions to contain the spread. We appreciate our patrons' concern and understanding."