San Diego Opera Reschedules Remainder Of The Season

With the evolving nature of the novel virus situation, San Diego Opera continues to follow guidelines from government agencies and our public health partners. The safety and well-being of our patrons, artists, staff, and volunteers remain our highest priority. San Diego Opera is aware of the new recommendations from the office of California Governor Gavin Newsom to stay at home and limit travel to essential business.

In response to this new directive, it is with a heavy heart that San Diego Opera announces today that the remainder of the 2019-2020 season that was to continue with The Barber of Seville in April and The Falling and the Rising in May has been rescheduled. This difficult decision was made with the health, safety, and well-being of the public in mind and included input from the artists, board of directors and staff of San Diego Opera in response to the global virus pandemic. It is all of our responsibility to flatten the curve.

Aging Magician, The Barber of Seville, and The Falling and the Rising, the three operas affected by this change, have been moved into the 2020-2021 season. The Company is working with the artists to conserve as much of the original casting as possible.

Ticket holders to the affected operas are being contacted by the Company to assist patrons with their options.

San Diego Opera remains open and has activated its business continuity plan with all staff working from home and implementing daily meetings through videoconferencing. The box-office remains open Monday-Friday from 8:30 AM - 4:30 PM or at tickets@sdopera.org





