Royal Opera House's TOSCA Will Be Broadcast LIVE To Over 750 Cinemas Across The Globe

This December, join the Royal Opera House for Puccini's Tosca, broadcast live to over 750 cinemas across the globe.

Featuring designs by Paul Brown, and a stellar cast of world-renowned singers, Jonathan Kent's taut and intense production thrills from the demonic chords with which it begins, right through to the violent twist of its shock ending. One of the best loved operas in the repertory, Tosca will commence The Royal Opera's Cinema Season, relayed live from Covent Garden on Wednesday 15 December 2021, 7:15 pm.

The cast that night includes Elena Stikhina as Floria Tosca, Bryan Hymel as Mario Cavaradossi, Alexey Markov as Baron Scarpia, Hubert Francis as Spoletta and Yuriy Yurchuk as Cesare Angelotti. Encore screenings will run from Wednesday 19 January 2022.

The ROH cinema programme launched in 2008 and has, since then, brought world-class opera and ballet to audiences around the world. This year, 6 major works from our 2021/22 Season are being broadcast to cinemas around the world, offering audiences the best seat in the house for each performance, and including exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, interviews, and rehearsal insights. The programme forms an integral part of our plan to secure our future, expand audiences and help facilitate the vital recovery of cinema domestically and internationally.

Oliver Mears, Director of The Royal Opera, said:

'I am delighted to be opening The Royal Opera's Cinema Season with Puccini's Tosca - setting the tone for what is shaping up to be a stunning series of productions. It is a pleasure to be able to share what we do with audiences both here in Covent Garden, and across the globe too.'

The Royal Opera Cinema Season will also include an anniversary screening of Verdi's Rigoletto, scheduled for Thursday 10 March 2022, and a live broadcast of La traviata, in cinemas on Wednesday 13 April 2022. For more information, and to book, please visit roh.org.uk/cinemas.