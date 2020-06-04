Royal Opera House Chief Executive Alex Beard Says They Will 'Not Last Beyond Autumn' With Current Reserves

Classic FM has reported that chief executive of London's Royal Opera House, Alex Beard, has warned that they will not last beyond Autumn with its current reserves.

Alex Beard spoke during a virtual summit hosted by Cities of London and Westminster MP, Nickie Aiken. The Stage reported that during the discussion, leader agreed that the UK government will need to invest around £300 million into the theatre industry, for every three months that venues are closed.

In an email to Classic FM, Beard shared: "In times of adversity we need the arts more than ever to inspire us and speak to the heart of our shared experience... Put simply: without further government support, our theatres will close, the arts will shrink and a generation of talent could be lost to history."

The recommendations to the government included:

"1. Allow venues to introduce other methods of keeping people safe instead of social distancing, including strict cleaning regimes, sanitising and heat testing upon entry

2. Ensure social distancing does not become the "new norm" - rather, a temporary measure while additional safety measures are introduced

3. Consider investing in the industry through arts bonds, which will see theatres pay back a share of profits once they are up and running or provide in-kind community engagement programmes

4. Announce a timetable to bring big events back in time for pantomimes at Christmas"

