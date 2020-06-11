Royal Opera House Announces Programming for Second LIVE FROM COVENT GARDEN Concert

Royal Opera House has announced the programming for the second Live from Covent Garden concert on Saturday 20 June at 7.30pm BST which will be broadcast live via the ROH website from its world-famous Covent Garden home.

A celebration of ballet and opera, the Live from Covent Garden series marks the first live performances at the Royal Opera House since the building closed its doors to the public on 17 March. Join them behind the scenes as they open their theatre to a select group of musicians, artists and performers, sharing music and dance from their house to your house.

The second concert will feature a performance of Albert Schönberg's reduction of Gustav Mahler's Das Lied von der Erde featuring tenor David Butt Philip, mezzo-soprano Sarah Connolly and soloists of the Orchestra of the Royal Opera House. Written between 1908 and 1909, Das Lied von der Erde is a composition of six songs for two singers and orchestra.

Principal dancer of The Royal Ballet Vadim Muntagirov will perform Frederick Ashton's Dance of the Blessed Spirits. Set to a lyrical score from Christoph Willibald von Gluck's Orfeo ed Euridice, the solo was initially created in 1978 for Anthony Dowell, former Principal and Director of The Royal Ballet, and is a showcase of balance and poise. The revival of this rarely seen work was facilitated by the Frederick Ashton Foundation's series of Ashton Rediscovered masterclasses.

The performances on Saturday 20 June and Saturday 27 June will be available to view live and on demand for 14 days for £4.99 per household. The first concert is available to view for free both live and on demand for 14 days.

Details of the third concert on Saturday 27 June will be announced next week.

For more details of performances, dates and times, please visit their website or follow #OurHouseToYourHouse on the Royal Opera House's social media channels.

