Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BREAKING: BROADWAY THEATERS TO REQUIRE AUDIENCE VACCINATIONS & MASKS

Rossini Opera Festival Announces 2022 Lineup

pixeltracker

The lineup will include "Le Comte Ory" and "Otello".

Jul. 31, 2021  
Rossini Opera Festival Announces 2022 Lineup

The 2021 Rossini Opera Festival is set to open on August 9. Ahead of its opening, the Festival has announced the lineup for its 2022 season, OperaWire reports.

The 2022 festival lineup will include two new productions, "Le Comte Ory" conducted by Diego Matheuz and directed by Hugo de Ana, as well as "Otello" conducted by Yves Abel and directed by Rosetta Cucchi.

This year's 2021 edition will feature "Moïse et Pharaon," "Il signor Bruschino," and "Elisabetta regina d'Inghilterra." The festival, running through August 22, will also include various concerts and galas.

Learn more at https://www.rossinioperafestival.it/en/.

Read the original story on OperaWire.


Related Articles View More Opera Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Tommy Kaiser Photo
Tommy Kaiser
Syndee Winters Photo
Syndee Winters
Nic Rouleau Photo
Nic Rouleau

From This Author Stephi Wild