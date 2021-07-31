Rossini Opera Festival Announces 2022 Lineup

The 2021 Rossini Opera Festival is set to open on August 9. Ahead of its opening, the Festival has announced the lineup for its 2022 season, OperaWire reports.

The 2022 festival lineup will include two new productions, "Le Comte Ory" conducted by Diego Matheuz and directed by Hugo de Ana, as well as "Otello" conducted by Yves Abel and directed by Rosetta Cucchi.

This year's 2021 edition will feature "Moïse et Pharaon," "Il signor Bruschino," and "Elisabetta regina d'Inghilterra." The festival, running through August 22, will also include various concerts and galas.

Learn more at https://www.rossinioperafestival.it/en/.

Read the original story on OperaWire.