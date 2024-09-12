Harry Connick, Jr. To Celebrate Cole Porter At The Metropolitan Opera This January

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Metropolitan Opera has announced a five-day special presentation starring celebrated singer, musician, and actor Harry Connick, Jr., on the Met's world-famous stage, January 29–February 2, 2025.

This revival of Connick's acclaimed 2019 Broadway production, Harry Connick, Jr: A Celebration of Cole Porter, presented in association with Adrienne Arsht, celebrates Cole Porter's significant contribution to the Great American Songbook. Connick directed the original show, which was based on his original concept, and arranged and orchestrated the show's music.

“This show has been a project that's incredibly close to my heart, so to bring it to the Met's stage is an unbelievable privilege. Singing the songs of Cole Porter, a quintessential New Yorker, at this preeminent New York institution will be a career highlight for me,” said Connick.

Cole Porter's body of work, composed primarily for Broadway and Hollywood, comprises one of the central chapters in the Great American Songbook. Porter (1891–1964) redefined what it meant to be the complete songwriter, which appealed to Connick, whose success in music, film, theater, and television has reshaped the notion of what it means to be the complete entertainer.

Harry Connick, Jr.'s career has exemplified excellence across multiple platforms in the entertainment world over the past three decades. His live and recorded musical performances, achievements in film and television, and appearances on Broadway as both an actor and a composer have received Grammy and Emmy Awards, as well as Tony Award nominations. The foundation of Connick's art is the music of his native New Orleans, where he began performing as a pianist and vocalist at the age of five. He continues to establish himself as a bestselling musician and singer, composer, actor, and legendary live performer, with millions of recordings sold around the world. His most recent star turn in the movie Find Me Falling was a hit on Netflix, where it reached #1 globally in summer 2024.

Tickets start at $25 and go on sale to Met donors on Friday, September 13, at noon ET and to the general public on Monday, September 16, at noon ET. Please call 212.362.6000 or visit metopera.org to purchase tickets.