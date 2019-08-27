Purchase College Conservatory Of Music Announces Fall 2019 Season

The Purchase College Conservatory of Music has announced its 2019 fall season which will include exciting collaborations, classical, Jazz, and chorus concerts, and a full opera production. All performances will feature the professional-caliber students selected from the highly competitive conservatory.

Highlights of the fall season include the interdisciplinary event Haiti Alive. The event, which will take place on Friday, November 15 at 7pm in The Performing Arts Center, will feature the Purchase Symphony Orchestra, local high school musicians, the Purchase Jazz Interpretations Combo, and members of the Purchase Dance Company performing as part of the annual (T)Here Global Festival of Art, Culture & Ideas.

On December 7 and 8, the National Opera Award-Winning Purchase Opera will present a visionary staging of Purcell's masterpiece, Dido and Aeneas. The performances, which will take place at The Performing Arts Center, which will also feature members of the Purchase Dance Company.

Other highlights this season include a series of free concerts in the Music Building including the Purchase Symphony Orchestra performing Verdi, Mozart, and Rimsky-Korsakov on October 18; the Soul Voices choir performing music honoring African American musical heritage on November 13; the Purchase Latin Jazz Orchestra on November 19; and the Purchase Jazz Orchestra on December 2.

"The Purchase College Conservatory of Music thrives as part of a dynamic arts community, both at the College and in the larger Westchester area," says Jennifer Undercofler, director of the Conservatory at Purchase College, SUNY. "We are thrilled to invite the public to enjoy a season of collaborative, joyful, and thought-provoking performances presented by young musicians who are poised to change the world with their lives and art."

CONCERT SCHEDULE

All concerts will be held at Purchase College, SUNY, 735 Anderson Hill Road, Purchase, NY. Events at The Performing Arts Center require tickets. Visit www.purchase.edu/music for more information.

About the Concerts

Purchase Symphony Orchestra presents Concerto Competition Winner

Friday, September 20, 7:00 pm

Music Building, Recital Hall

Free

Mina Kim, Conductor

Yoonki Lee, cello

The talent of our Conservatory of Music students will be on display this evening. Featuring the winner of the 2019 Concerto Competition.

Repertoire:

Schubert: Symphony No. 3 in D major

Dvořák: Cello Concerto in B minor

Purchase Symphony Orchestra: Spain and Destiny

Friday, October 18, 7:00 pm

Music Building, Recital Hall

Free

Mina Kim, Conductor

Verdi: Overture to La forza del destino

Mozart: Symphony No. 41 in C major

Rimsky-Korsakov: Capriccio Espagnol, Op. 34

Purchase Chorus

Sunday, November 10, 4:00 pm

The Performing Arts Center, Recital Hall

$20, with discounts for students and seniors

David J. Recca, Conductor

Stravinsky: Les Noces

Brahms: Liebeslieder Waltzes

Soul Voices: Many Rivers to Cross

Wednesday, November 13, 7:00 pm

Music Building, Recital Hall

Free

Pete Malinverni, Founder and Artistic Director

Soul Voices celebrates the diverse and talented student body of Purchase College. Comprised of young people of various backgrounds, interests and major study areas, the singers in the group come together to experience and express to their audience the unity possible via the great and universal gift of the human voice.

Purchase Percussion Ensemble: Looking Backward III: 1970s-80s

Thursday, November 14, 8:00 pm

Music Building, Recital Hall

Free

Dominic Donato, Artistic Director

Steve Reich: Sextet (1984)

David Saperstein: Antiphonies for Percussion (1972)

Toru Takemitsu: Rain Tree (1981)

James Tenney- Wake for Charles Ives (1974)

Haiti Alive

in conjunction with (T)HERE Global Festival

Friday, November 15, 7:00 p.m.

The Performing Arts Center, Recital Hall

$20 with discounts for students and seniors

Purchase Symphony Orchestra featuring local high school musicians, a Purchase Jazz Combo, and members of the Purchase Dance Company

Mina Kim, Conductor

Steven Mayer, Piano

Gary Smulyan, Jazz Combo Director

Choreography by George Balanchine

Staged by Bettijane Sills

Repertoire:

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Grande Tarantelle, Op. 67

Gottschalk/Mayer: Symphony No. 1 "La Nuit des tropiques" (Solo Piano Transcription)

Gottschalk: Symphony No.1 "La Nuit des tropiques" Movement II (Orchestra)

Jean "Rudy" Perrault: Exodus

Jazz set based on themes by Gottschalk, Ludovic Lamothe, and Justin Elie

Purchase Latin Jazz Orchestra

Tuesday, November 19 at 8:00pm

Music Building, Choral Hall

Free

David DeJesus, Conductor

The Purchase Latin Jazz Orchestra (PLJO) is an exciting ensemble that performs music from all over Latin America. Featuring top students from the Purchase College Conservatory of Music, the PLJO explores numerous genres including Mambo, Cha-Cha, Danzon, Festejo, and Porro. Whether performing classic compositions by the masters or newer works commissioned for the ensemble, seeing and hearing the PLJO is always a memorable occasion.

Purchase New Music: A Concert of Premieres

Wednesday, November 20, 8:00 pm

Music Building, Recital Hall

Free

Dominic Donato, Artistic Director

This concert features the next generation of composers at their best. Students of the Purchase College composition studio spend the semester developing and refining pieces written specifically for the members of the Purchase New Music Ensemble. This night of premieres will feature works of diverse instrumentation and inspiration.

Purchase Contemporary Ensemble: Unconventional, Unprecedented, Unparalleled

Thursday, November 21 at 8:00pm

Music Building, Recital Hall

Free

Dominic Donato, Artistic Director

Repertoire to include works by Crumb, Feldman, Reich, and Tenney

Purchase Jazz Orchestra

Monday, December 2, 7 p.m.

Music Building, Choral Hall

Free

Todd Coolman and Jon Faddis, Conductors

The Purchase Jazz Orchestra (PJO) is a 17-piece big band that performs jazz from every era. From staples like Ellington and Basie, to more modern works by today's leading composers and arrangers like McNeely, Clayton, Abene, and Schneider, the PJO swings and is always a pleasure to listen to. Grammy Award-winning jazz bassist Todd Coolman and legendary trumpeter Jon Faddis direct the group.

Open Classroom: Camerata

Wednesday, December 4, 12:30 p.m.

Neuberger Museum of Art

Free with museum admission

The Purchase College Camerata, under the guidance of Purchase College Conservatory of Music Professor Bradley Brookshire, will perform arrangements of Classical Baroque music on modern instruments.

Purchase Symphony Orchestra: Open Reading Session

Friday, December 6, 4 p.m.

Music Building, Recital Hall

Free

Mina Kim, Conductor

Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 in C minor

Purchase Opera: Dido and Aeneas

Saturday, December 7, 7 p.m., Sunday, December 8, 1:00 pm

The Performing Arts Center, Recital Hall

$20 with discounts for students and seniors

Jacque Trussel, Director

Hugh Murphy, Music Director

William Byram, Choreographer

Featuring members of the Purchase Dance Company

Purchase Opera presents of a visionary staging of the ancient story of Dido, Queen of Carthage and Aeneas, a Trojan prince. Based on Virgil's Aeneid, this monumental opera is one of Purcell's foremost theatrical works, recounting the protagonists' struggles for love in the face of war, sorcery and betrayal.





