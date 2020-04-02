Portland Opera Announces Cancellation of Remaining 2019/2020 Season

General Director Sue Dixon, and Curtis T. Thompson, MD, President of the Board of Directors, announce the cancellation of the remaining productions in Portland Opera's 2019/2020 season. In response to recommendations and restrictions of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO), Governor Kate Brown, the City of Portland, and local health authorities, Portland Opera's executive team unanimously agrees that this course of action is the responsible way to contribute to solutions in slowing the spread of COVID-19 in the community and region, while maintaining a solid future for the company. This cancellation will include all mainstage opera performances, as well as all related events, and public programming.

"This is a heartbreaking decision, but it is made with the intention to support the well-being of our community and company during this public health crisis," says General Director Sue Dixon. "The cancellation of the remainder of our season impacts everyone who is part of Portland Opera-our patrons, audience members, artists, musicians, chorus members, collaborators, and our staff. No one, in any sector, can know the full economic impact of this unprecedented situation at this moment. So, this is our best forward-thinking plan to keep our company whole and contribute to solutions for our community. This is how we ensure our legacy."

Portland Opera's 2020/2021 season is set to commence in September of 2020, with Robert Xavier Rodríguez's Frida at the Newmark Theatre. In the meantime, staff and company leaders remain focused on the company's strategic plan, in pursuit of an active and sustainable role as an artistic leader and community partner.

"Our community relationships are at the core of our values and our strategic plan for the future, and those values are not canceled as a result of this announcement-they are augmented," says Curtis T. Thompson, MD, President of Portland Opera's Board of Directors. "We look forward to sharing the power and beauty of live opera again soon, and in the meantime, we are doing everything we can to remain a leading arts employer and creative force in our region for decades to come."

As a result of these cancellations, patrons and subscribers who have already purchased tickets for the Big Night concert, Pagliacci, and Three Decembers can opt to donate the value of their tickets to Portland Opera as a tax-deductible contribution or are eligible to receive a refund.

Additional details can be found online by visiting www.portlandopera.org. Portland Opera's Patron Services team can be reached Monday - Friday, from 10 AM - 5 PM at 503-241-1802.





