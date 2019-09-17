Plácido Domingo to Perform Concert in Moscow This October

Plácido Doming is set to perform a concert in Moscow this October. The performance will take place October 17, 2019 at Crocus City Hall in Moscow.

Joining the famed Spanish tenor will be conductor Yuri Bashmet and Plácido Domingo Jr, the tenor's own son.

"Opera arias and duets will be performed...classical Broadway musical theater and operetta pieces as well as crown jewels of Zarzuela - Spanish lyric-dramatic genre that alternates between spoken and sung scenes, which Domingo's parents used to perform," the concert agency noted.

This performance comes after Domingo has faced multiple allegations of sexual assault. These allegations have caused many of his appearances in the United States to be cancelled.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





Related Articles View More Opera Stories

More Hot Stories For You