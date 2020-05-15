Pittsburgh Opera's Gala, MAECENAS XXXVI, Goes Digital on June 14

Pittsburgh Opera's 36th annual season-ending fundraising gala, Maecenas XXXVI, is going digital. Join in online this year for the Maecenas Mask-erade, broadcasting on Sunday, June 14th!

You are invited to a completely virtual event that combines many components of in-person Maecenas galas with special surprises the Opera can only bring to you online! Tickets to the full Maecenas Mask-erade Gala at 7:30pm are $25, and are available online. Virtual gala guests will receive a special link to the video Mask-erade via email the day of the event. All content will be available to ticket holders until June 21st.

This evening will feature multiple performances by Pittsburgh Opera's acclaimed Resident Artists, a video retrospective including long-lost performance footage from deep within Pittsburgh Opera's archives, plus our annual award ceremony celebrating two very special Pittsburghers.

Kick the evening off at 7:00pm with a FREE Virtual Red Carpet hosted by syndicated Ask Natalie advice columnist and former editor of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's SEEN column Natalie Bencivenga. Streaming live on the Opera's Facebook page, Natalie will take a look back at the glitz and glamour of past Maecenas galas as they count down to the start of Maecenas XXXVI.

Buy tickets and learn more at https://www.pittsburghopera.org/support/special-events/maecenas.





