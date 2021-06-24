Pittsburgh Festival Opera's Hans and Leslie Fleischner Young Artists Program Announces Summer Concerts

Pittsburgh Festival Opera's Hans and Leslie Fleischner Young Artists Program will offer favorite opera arias and ensembles, as well as Broadway standards, throughout the month of July, kicking off with "Piazza in the Park" on July 2 at the Andrew Carnegie Free Library & Music Hall. Find them again on July 9 at the Schenley Plaza Oval Tent and on July 23 at the Varischetti Pavillon at La Roche University.

"Summer programs are vital to the development of young artists not only because of the training and performance experiences they offer, but also for the relationships forged in the process. I expect friendships to develop - with faculty mentors, coaches, and colleagues - that will sustain these artists throughout their lives," said Robert Frankenberry, director of the Hans and Leslie Fleischner Young Artist Program.

When they aren't performing, they will be recording and filming Mark Adamo's Lysistrata in multiple historic locations throughout Pittsburgh. The film premiere is set for Oct. 31, 2021 at the Carrie Furnace in Homestead.

The artists arrived here this month from all over the country to be part of this unique experience to learn and grow their craft on stage and through the film project.

"When young professional artists arrive in town to begin their performance studies with our world-class faculty, there is an energy that permeates the whole company," said Christopher Powell, Pittsburgh Festival Opera's executive director. "That feeling of music-making -- with everybody in the same room after all these months of isolation -- is unparalleled. We are thrilled to showcase these talented artists throughout July and hope our audience will love the al fresco atmosphere and the joy of hearing live music again."

Here are this year's 2021 Hans and Leslie Fleischner Young Artists:

Kevin Adamik, Apprentice (tenor) from Pittsburgh, PA; Colin Aikins, Apprentice (tenor) from Pittsburgh, PA; Maureen Brabec (soprano) from Homewood, IL; Autumn Capocci (mezzo-soprano) from Buffalo, NY; Sadie E. Cheslak (mezzo-soprano) from Duluth, MN; Lindsey Chinn (soprano) from Brooklyn, NY; Michael Clark (pianist) from Marcellus, NY; Jessica Crowell (soprano) from Canton, OH; Caleb Glickman (conductor, coach) from Los Angeles, CA; Meg Jones, Apprentice (soprano) from Pittsburgh, PA; Hayden Keefer, Apprentice (bass) from Pittsburgh, PA; Andrea Keuper Pinder (soprano) from Milwaukee, WI; Lauren Lenz (director) from Detroit, MI; Nicholas Martorano (baritone) from New York, NY; Dorian McCall (baritone) from Houston, TX; Franklin Mosley (bass-baritone) from Carlisle, PA; Myles Pinder (tenor) from Culver, IN; Emily Roberts (soprano) from Atlanta, GA; Schyler Sheltrown (soprano) from Grand Haven, MI; Hilary Grace Taylor (mezzo-soprano) from Dallas, TX; Benjamin Werley (tenor) from Pittsburgh, PA; Alexandria Zallo (mezzo-soprano) from Pittsburgh, PA.

"Our 'Voce al Fresco: Fresh Voices Under the Stars' is a wonderful way for our audiences to hear our very talented future opera stars. This series will take place in glorious locations filled with opera and Broadway tunes that you simply won't want to miss," said Marianne Cornetti, internationally recognized as one of the leading Verdi mezzo-sopranos of her generation and Pittsburgh Festival Opera's artistic director.

Tickets: pittsburghfestivalopera.org/upcoming/performances-tickets/voce-al-fresco/