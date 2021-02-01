Pittsburgh Festival Opera Presents Digital Valentine's Day Concert

Pittsburgh Festival Opera has announced Some Enchanted Evening in response to the continued COVID-19 restrictions on public gatherings throughout the state of Pennsylvania.

Featuring performances from beloved operas including La Bohème, Pagliacci and Samson and Dalilah and musical theater gems from The Phantom of the Opera, West Side Story and, of course, South Pacific, this online-only Valentine's Day concert will premiere at 7:30 PM on February 14, 2021 from the Pittsburgh Festival Opera website (www.pittsburghfestivalopera.org).

Recorded in Pittsburgh with an all-star cast of singers, Some Enchanted Evening was curated by Pittsburgh Festival Opera Artistic Director Marianne Cornetti. She said, "We are optimistic about planning ahead; looking beyond the end of the pandemic when we can all be together again. For now, we will remain safe and vigilant to protect our performers, staff and audience by presenting beautiful music online with some of the greatest veteran, local and emerging opera stars."

The cast includes Sopranos Charlene Canty, Danielle Pastin and Katy Shackleton Williams, Mezzo-Soprano Alice Chung (Third Prize Winner of the 2020 Mildred Miller International Voice Competition); Tenor John Pickle; Baritone Yazid Gray (a member of our neighbors at Pittsburgh Opera's Resident Artist Program); and Bass Brian Kontes. They will be accompanied at the piano by Pittsburgh Festival Opera's Director of the Young Artists Program Robert Frankenberry and Pittsburgh Opera's James Lesniak.

There are two types of tickets available. The first is $10 for the performance alone available for on-demand viewing and the second is $25 for those who live in Pittsburgh. The $25 ticket includes the on-demand concert video, an 8 oz. box of assorted chocolates courtesy of Philadelphia Candies and 3 long stem roses courtesy of Donati Florist. Anyone who purchases the $25 ticket can pick up the chocolates and roses at the Pittsburgh Festival Opera Office at 5530 Penn Avenue on Saturday, February 13 from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm. Masks are required for pick-up and social distancing measures will be in place for the safety of all.