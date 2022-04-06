Photos: Pittsburgh Opera Presents DIVA DREAMS AND FASHION QUEENS Fashion Show

Pittsburgh Opera partnered with Eons Fashion Antique and Studio Booth on this fashion retrospective from the Eons Archives.

Over 200 guests attended the April 4th event, which was co-chaired by Michele Fabrizi and Celia Soehner, Esq. The night also featured musical performances by Pittsburgh Opera's award-winning Resident Artists.

Check out photos below!

The evening's signature cocktail, "The Icon", was crafted by event partners Quantum Spirits and Mindful Hospitality Group. "The Icon" was a bright and flamboyant combination of Quantum whiskey, mango, coconut, allspice, tea, and lime. 'Diva Dreams and Fashion Queens' raised over $40,000 for Pittsburgh Opera.