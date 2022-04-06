Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Pittsburgh Opera Presents DIVA DREAMS AND FASHION QUEENS Fashion Show

Pittsburgh Opera partnered with Eons Fashion Antique and Studio Booth on this fashion retrospective from the Eons Archives.

Apr. 6, 2022  

Over 200 guests attended the April 4th event, which was co-chaired by Michele Fabrizi and Celia Soehner, Esq. The night also featured musical performances by Pittsburgh Opera's award-winning Resident Artists.

Check out photos below!

The evening's signature cocktail, "The Icon", was crafted by event partners Quantum Spirits and Mindful Hospitality Group. "The Icon" was a bright and flamboyant combination of Quantum whiskey, mango, coconut, allspice, tea, and lime. 'Diva Dreams and Fashion Queens' raised over $40,000 for Pittsburgh Opera.

Celia Soehner, Esq. and Michele Fabrizi

Pittsburgh Opera's Resident Artists

Anna Thompson

Taylor Knight

Kelsey Robinson

Delana Flowers

Blair Simone

Catherine Krebs

Miriam Mayr

Patrick Jordan

Matthew Saggiomo

Jeremy Harr

Mahogany La PiranHa

Trevor McQueen

Giada Jiang

JoAnna Schmidt

Eva Trapp

Julian Arney

Deryck Tines

Max Ryan

Theo Bliss

Pittsburgh Opera's Resident Artists

Jason Shavers

Divaunna Taravella

Bex Merry

Kylee Killian

Simon Phillips

Lucas Fedele

Kierra Darshell

Zanny Laird

Dr. Shellie Hipsky

Pittsburgh Opera;s Resident Artists

Richard Parsakian



