Photos: Pittsburgh Opera Presents DIVA DREAMS AND FASHION QUEENS Fashion Show
Pittsburgh Opera partnered with Eons Fashion Antique and Studio Booth on this fashion retrospective from the Eons Archives.
Over 200 guests attended the April 4th event, which was co-chaired by Michele Fabrizi and Celia Soehner, Esq. The night also featured musical performances by Pittsburgh Opera's award-winning Resident Artists.
Check out photos below!
The evening's signature cocktail, "The Icon", was crafted by event partners Quantum Spirits and Mindful Hospitality Group. "The Icon" was a bright and flamboyant combination of Quantum whiskey, mango, coconut, allspice, tea, and lime. 'Diva Dreams and Fashion Queens' raised over $40,000 for Pittsburgh Opera.
Celia Soehner, Esq. and Michele Fabrizi
Pittsburgh Opera's Resident Artists
Anna Thompson
Taylor Knight
Kelsey Robinson
Delana Flowers
Blair Simone
Catherine Krebs
Miriam Mayr
Patrick Jordan
Matthew Saggiomo
Jeremy Harr
Mahogany La PiranHa
Giada Jiang
JoAnna Schmidt
Eva Trapp
Julian Arney
Deryck Tines
Theo Bliss
Pittsburgh Opera's Resident Artists
Jason Shavers
Divaunna Taravella
Bex Merry
Kylee Killian
Lucas Fedele
Kierra Darshell
Zanny Laird
Dr. Shellie Hipsky
Pittsburgh Opera;s Resident Artists
Richard Parsakian