Photos: First Look at ARIODANTE at Pittsburgh Opera

​​​​​​​Wagner's soaring masterpiece Lohengrin returns to the Met stage after 17 years, in a new production by internationally renowned director François Girard. The production runs from February 26th-April 1st.

January 17, 2023

OPERA America is pleased to recognize the leadership achievements and dedication of three women administrators who have been selected as protégés in the 2022‒2023 Mentorship Program for Women Administrators.