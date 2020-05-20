Shutdown Streaming
Permian Basin Opera Launches Virtual Series THE LULLABY PROJECT

Midland Reporter-Telegram has reported that the Permian Basin Opera has launched a virtual series called The Lullaby Project.

The series is inspired by videos of celebrities and teachers reading stories virtually. The Lullaby Project seeks to help provide some support to parents of small children during this time.

The premiere episode features soprano Lindsey Ohse singing "Second Star to the Right" from the Disney animated film "Peter Pan."

Future episodes will include baritone Craig Irvin, tenor Andrew Owens and Grammy-nominated tenor Barry Banks.

