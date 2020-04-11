Shutdown Streaming
Paris Opera Launches New App, aria, Featuring Interactive Content

Paris Opera has launched a new app, aria. The app is designed to teach the average viewer more about opera as an art form, through interactive content and videos.

The app is now available for download on mobile devices and tablets!

aria employs artificial intelligence to dialogue with users and provide them with differing types of media content that will allow them to immerse themselves in the worlds of opera and ballet. Users will learn about the different steps ballet dancers employ, as well as how different instruments in the orchestra function.

Through the app, people also get a chance to win tickets or a backstage tour at an opera performance.

Learn more about it at https://aria.operadeparis.fr/en.




