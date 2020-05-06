Paris Opera Faces Loss of 40 Million Euros; May not Reopen Until 2021

The News International has reported that Paris Opera is looking at losses of 40 million euros ($43 million) this year. The director of Paris Opera warned that it may not reopen until 2021.

Director Stephane Lissner told French public radio that if social distancing rules in France were not lifted before September, the two opera houses may stay closed for building work, which had been planned for later in 2021.

Lissner said that seating the audience with two empty seats around each person, to comply with social distancing rules, would not be workable.

"How are you going to get 2,700 into the Bastille Opera while respecting distancing?" he told France Inter.

"What are we going to do for the toilets, and the orchestra pit?... It is impossible. Keeping a safe distance on stage for our chorus and singers" he said, would mean having to completely rethink productions.

Check out the full story HERE.





