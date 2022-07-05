Opera in the Movies Takes Centre Stage With Free Vancouver Opera Concert at Deer Lake Park This Month

Join Vancouver Opera for the inaugural Opera In The Park in beautiful Deer Lake Park located in Burnaby at 6450 Deer Lake Avenue. Presented in partnership with the City of Burnaby on Sunday July 17, this free family friendly event is an operatic journey through some of our pop culture movie favourites.

Audiences will delight in recognizable selections from movies like The Godfather, The Simpsons and Mission Impossible. Vancouver Opera Music Director Emeritus Jonathan Darlington conducts the Vancouver Opera Orchestra alongside Chorus Director Tina Chang on the Deer Lake Mainstage for Opera in the Movies, an unforgettable evening concert.

"We are delighted to present the inaugural Opera in the Park with the City of Burnaby," said Tom Wright, Vancouver Opera General Director. "This free summer concert is our first partnership with the City of Burnaby. It's also a celebration! After several years navigating through Covid restrictions, it's an opportunity for us to directly engage with our audience again. Our July 17 concert will feature a day filled with events for music lovers of all ages with plenty of activities for families. We look forward to more events like this in the future."

The Opera in the Park concert begins at 7:30 p.m. with a special welcome ceremony and land acknowledgement. Concert-goers are encouraged to arrive early for the many family-friendly activities that start at 1:00 p.m. There will also be balloon twisters, face-painting, a photo wall, stilt walkers, giveaways and other surprise roaming performances.

Attendees are encouraged to arrive early as parking is limited, and to bring their blankets and lawn chairs. There will be food trucks on-site for refreshments.

Vancouver Opera has the continuing support of The Canada Council for the Arts, Government of Canada, the BC Arts Council and BC Provincial Government, the City of Vancouver Cultural Services and Vancouver Civic Theatres. Vancouver Opera season sponsor is BMO. Ticket Centre sponsor is Mission Hill Family Estate. For more information about Vancouver Opera, please visit vancouveropera.ca.