Opera Stars Will Join Forces to Perform the Finale of PUSH; Video to Debut April 18

According to OperaWire, opera stars from Belgium and the UK have joined forces to send a message of positivity by performing the finale from the opera "PUSH" in honor of the heroes of the Belgian Resistance.

Among those performing in the clip are soloists James Newby, Sheva Tehoval, and Ivan Ludlow. The recordings were edited and mixed together to create one video, that will be released on April 18.

"PUSH" is a community opera which tells the story of a night when three young men from the Belgian Resistance raided a Nazi train convoy carrying 1,600 Jewish deportees to Auschwitz. 238 men, women, and children jumped off the train and were saved. Among those escapees was Simon Gronowski, an 11-year-old boy who was main inspiration for the story.

The opera debut in 2016 at the Battle Festival. In 2019, it became the first opera to be performed in The House of Commons at The Speaker's House to commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day. It was also performed at La Monnaie in the presence of King Phillippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium.





