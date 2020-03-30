Opera Singer Svetlana Kasyan Hospitalized Due to Coronavirus

According to ilawjournals.com, Russian Opera singer Svetlana Kasyan has been hospitalized due to virus. Her husband, the head of the world Union of the old believers, Leonid Sevastianov, shared the news, adding that Kasyan has double pneumonia.

Kasyan's husband noted that his wife became ill after visiting the temple, where another parishioner was sick with the virus.

In 2010, Kasyan debuted on the Bolshoi Theatre stage in the Kupava party in "The Snow Maiden" opera by Rimsky-Korsakov, and later performed there in "The Love for Three Oranges" by S. Prokofiev and "The Enchantress" by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.

In 2011 she graduated from the Moscow Conservatory with a degree in solo singing. In the same year, she won the first prize of the Fifth International Vocal Competition in Ningbo City.





