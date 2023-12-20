Opera Saratoga Launches 2024 Flexible 'Winner's Circle' Tickets

With the new festival pass program, opera fans can attend as many shows as they want, when they want!

By: Dec. 20, 2023

POPULAR

The Atlanta Opera Reaches “Budget One” Status for Its 2024–25 Season, Becoming One o Photo 1 The Atlanta Opera Reaches “Budget One” Status for Its 2024–25 Season, Becoming One of Top Ten U.S. Opera Companies
VIDEO: Watch the Cast of THE GILDED AGE Chat with Met Opera Vice President C. Graham Berwi Photo 2 VIDEO: Watch the Cast of THE GILDED AGE Chat with Met Opera Vice President C. Graham Berwind, III
OPERA America Reveals Winners of the 2023 Awards for Digital Excellence in Opera Photo 3 OPERA America Reveals Winners of the 2023 Awards for Digital Excellence in Opera
Review: HANSEL AND GRETEL, Royal Opera House Photo 4 Review: HANSEL AND GRETEL, Royal Opera House

Opera Saratoga Launches 2024 Flexible 'Winner's Circle' Tickets

 In addition to a thrilling 2024 season, Opera Saratoga is launching the company’s most flexible ticketing early-bird options offered to date. “The Winner’s Circle” festival pass offers three exciting levels to choose from. With the new festival pass program, opera fans can attend as many shows as they want, when they want!

Opera Saratoga has never before offered such a flexible early season ticket pass,” says General and Artistic Director Mary Birnbaum, “We took a page from music festivals who offer an “all access pass” to attract an audience of risk-takers, arts lovers who might not know what they’re doing in the summer but know they want to join us! The flexibility of the lower two tiers helps ticket buyers to book early but choose their dates late, and our “elite members club” allows fans of Opera Saratoga to share tickets with friends and family, especially those who may have never been to the opera before.”

Elite Member’s Club - $1,099 - You will receive one ticket for every performance at Universal Preservation Hall and the Mansion of Saratoga in June – all 17 of them! Use them yourself or give them to a friend. Saves $500 off ticket prices if purchased individually.

Clubhouse Ticket - $550 - An all-access pass that gives you the ability to return to the mainstage performances as many times as you want for no extra cost, plus a single ticket to Cabaret at the Mansion and 3 “Listen to This” Tuesday night concerts! Could save nearly $1,000 off ticket prices if purchased individually.

Jockey Club Ticket - $225 - Pick your seat and date for all three mainstages as well as the “Listen to This” concert series. After June 1, you can pick a ticket to another performance of each piece - on us! Saves over $250 off regular ticket prices.

In addition to these exclusive deals, you will receive:

- Concierge-level ticketing support through Proctors Box Office

- Skip all ticket processing fees

- Access to a payment plan (up to 6 months to pay)

- Exclusive “pre-sale” ticket selection for all performances

- 10% discount on all additional “Companion” Tickets

- Use of the Patron’s Lounge at Universal Preservation Hall

- Invitation to the Sitzprobe rehearsal of Così fan tutte or Guys and Dolls

- Access to Opera Passport, Opera America’s discount ticketing program

﻿For additional information, or to purchase tickets, please visit Click Here.

Photo credit: Gary Gold Photography




RELATED STORIES - Opera

1
David T. Littles GRAMMY-Nominated Opera Film BLACK LODGE to Stream Live Photo
David T. Little's GRAMMY-Nominated Opera Film BLACK LODGE to Stream Live

David T. Little's GRAMMY-Nominated 'Black Lodge' opera film, with libretto by Anne Waldman, streams live on YouTube. Watch the new 'Electric Cerberus' music video.

2
Performance Space New York to Present Richard Kennedys Three-Act Operetta HYBRID PEASANT Photo
Performance Space New York to Present Richard Kennedy's Three-Act Operetta HYBRID PEASANT

Performance Space New York will present artist, composer, and choreographer Richard Kennedy’s Hybrid Peasant. Learn how to purchase tickets!

3
Houston Grand Opera to Open Puccinis MADAME BUTTERFLY in January Photo
Houston Grand Opera to Open Puccini's MADAME BUTTERFLY in January

On January 26, 2024, Houston Grand Opera will open Puccini’s Madame Butterfly, with its soaring score and unforgettable tragic story, in a revival of Tony Award-winning director Michael Grandage’s acclaimed production.

4
The Atlanta Opera Reaches “Budget One” Status for Its 2024–25 Season, Be Photo
The Atlanta Opera Reaches “Budget One” Status for Its 2024–25 Season, Becoming One of Top Ten U.S. Opera Companies

The Atlanta Opera's Board of Directors has announced that the company will achieve “Budget One” status in 2024–25, its 45th anniversary season.

More Hot Stories For You

Performance Space New York to Present Richard Kennedy's Three-Act Operetta HYBRID PEASANTPerformance Space New York to Present Richard Kennedy's Three-Act Operetta HYBRID PEASANT
OPERA America Reveals Winners of the 2023 Awards for Digital Excellence in OperaOPERA America Reveals Winners of the 2023 Awards for Digital Excellence in Opera
Soprano Renée Fleming To Return For A Sixth Year To Lead SongStudioSoprano Renée Fleming To Return For A Sixth Year To Lead SongStudio
The Met: Live In HD 2023–24 Season Continues With FLORENCIA EN EL AMAZONAThe Met: Live In HD 2023–24 Season Continues With FLORENCIA EN EL AMAZONA

Videos

Watch the Cast of THE GILDED AGE Chat with Met Opera Vice President C. Graham Berwind, III Video
Watch the Cast of THE GILDED AGE Chat with Met Opera Vice President C. Graham Berwind, III
Watch Nina Stemme as Kostelnička in Janáček's JENŮFA (Act Three) Video
Watch Nina Stemme as Kostelnička in Janáček's JENŮFA (Act Three)
Chelsea Rose is Bringing Shakespeare to the 60s at STC Video
Chelsea Rose is Bringing Shakespeare to the 60s at STC
View all Videos

Opera SHOWS
SongStudio: Renée Fleming Master Class in Opera SongStudio: Renée Fleming Master Class
Carnegie Hall (1/26-1/26)
SongStudio: Young Artists Recital in Opera SongStudio: Young Artists Recital
Carnegie Hall (1/27-1/27)
Justin Austin / Howard Watkins in Opera Justin Austin / Howard Watkins
Carnegie Hall (3/05-3/05)
SongStudio: Nicholas Phan Master Class in Opera SongStudio: Nicholas Phan Master Class
Carnegie Hall (1/23-1/23)
SongStudio: Graham Johnson Master Class in Opera SongStudio: Graham Johnson Master Class
Carnegie Hall (1/22-1/22)
Ema Nikolovska / Howard Watkins in Opera Ema Nikolovska / Howard Watkins
Carnegie Hall (3/28-3/28)
Diana Damrau / Helmut Deutsch in Opera Diana Damrau / Helmut Deutsch
Carnegie Hall (2/06-2/06)
Regula Mühlemann / Tatiana Korsunskaya in Opera Regula Mühlemann / Tatiana Korsunskaya
Carnegie Hall (5/08-5/08)
SongStudio: Angel Blue Master Class in Opera SongStudio: Angel Blue Master Class
Carnegie Hall (1/24-1/24)
Matthias Goerne / Evgeny Kissin in Opera Matthias Goerne / Evgeny Kissin
Carnegie Hall (4/25-4/25)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  