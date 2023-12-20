Opera Saratoga Launches 2024 Flexible 'Winner's Circle' Tickets

In addition to a thrilling 2024 season, Opera Saratoga is launching the company’s most flexible ticketing early-bird options offered to date. “The Winner’s Circle” festival pass offers three exciting levels to choose from. With the new festival pass program, opera fans can attend as many shows as they want, when they want!

Opera Saratoga has never before offered such a flexible early season ticket pass,” says General and Artistic Director Mary Birnbaum, “We took a page from music festivals who offer an “all access pass” to attract an audience of risk-takers, arts lovers who might not know what they’re doing in the summer but know they want to join us! The flexibility of the lower two tiers helps ticket buyers to book early but choose their dates late, and our “elite members club” allows fans of Opera Saratoga to share tickets with friends and family, especially those who may have never been to the opera before.”

Elite Member’s Club - $1,099 - You will receive one ticket for every performance at Universal Preservation Hall and the Mansion of Saratoga in June – all 17 of them! Use them yourself or give them to a friend. Saves $500 off ticket prices if purchased individually.

Clubhouse Ticket - $550 - An all-access pass that gives you the ability to return to the mainstage performances as many times as you want for no extra cost, plus a single ticket to Cabaret at the Mansion and 3 “Listen to This” Tuesday night concerts! Could save nearly $1,000 off ticket prices if purchased individually.

Jockey Club Ticket - $225 - Pick your seat and date for all three mainstages as well as the “Listen to This” concert series. After June 1, you can pick a ticket to another performance of each piece - on us! Saves over $250 off regular ticket prices.

In addition to these exclusive deals, you will receive:

- Concierge-level ticketing support through Proctors Box Office

- Skip all ticket processing fees

- Access to a payment plan (up to 6 months to pay)

- Exclusive “pre-sale” ticket selection for all performances

- 10% discount on all additional “Companion” Tickets

- Use of the Patron’s Lounge at Universal Preservation Hall

- Invitation to the Sitzprobe rehearsal of Così fan tutte or Guys and Dolls

- Access to Opera Passport, Opera America’s discount ticketing program

﻿For additional information, or to purchase tickets, please visit Click Here.

Photo credit: Gary Gold Photography