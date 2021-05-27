Opera SB Highlights Chrisman Studio Artists In Spring Showcase

Opera Santa Barbara will highlight its 20|21 Season Chrisman Studio Artists with a Spring Showcase with two performances Saturday, June 5 and Sunday, June 6 at 2:30PM at Center Stage Theater. Tickets are $28 and capacity is limited. Patrons are encouraged to buy early and review theater policies in effect.

The Chrisman Studio Artist Spring Showcase will feature three distinct solo performances highlighting the artistry of OSB's resident artists with Principal Pianist Timothy Accurso on piano.

Tenor Matthew Greenblatt presents a rare performance of Charles Gounod's Italian song cycle "Biondina", evoking the Italian music of the composer's young days in Rome, directed by Lillian Groag. Mezzo-soprano Max Potter performs the beautiful and haunting love songs from Hector Berlioz's song cycle "Les nuits d'été", directed by Sara E. Widzer. And soprano Brooklyn Snow will perform Jake Heggie and Terrence McNally's witty and nostalgic musical scene "At the Statue of Venus" directed by Layna Chianakas.

"It was a matter of mission for Opera Santa Barbara to honor our contracts with our Chrisman Studio Artists and to bring them in residence to Santa Barbara this season. They have filmed streamed concerts, sung from balconies, and performed in bars and parks as we continually negotiated performing safely and contributing to the arts here in the community. Now they get to return to a live stage at Center Stage Theater--a moment every artist has deeply missed for the last 15 months. This is an opportunity for each of our artists to command the stage for 30 minutes each and present a dramatic work of their choosing. We couldn't be happier with the work of this class of studio artists and we hope you'll join us in celebrating their talent and hard work," said Accurso.

The showcase builds upon a season of training opportunities, vocal coachings, and concert performances both live and streaming for the resident artists. Named in recognition of the generous support of Sarah and Roger Chrisman, the Chrisman Studio Artist Program provides high-level performance opportunities and valuable training to some of the country's most talented up-and-coming opera singers. For the 21|22 Season, the program will be newly expanded with a growing priority to feature locally and regionally based artists.

Tickets are currently on sale through Center Stage Theater. Please review the Covid-19 policies in effect for the theater. Visit centerstagetheater.org for more information and to purchase tickets.