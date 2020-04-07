Opera Povera Will Present a Livestreamed Production, FULL PINK MOON
Opera Povera presents FULL PINK MOON: Opera Povera in Quarantine, an international durational livestream performance of visionary composer Pauline Oliveros's open-form The Lunar Opera; Deep Listening For_Tunes.
Join the LIVESTREAM page during the full pink moon:
Tuesday, April 7th, 2020
5:00pm-6:00pm PDT / 8:00pm-9:00pm EDT pre-opera discussion
6:00pm-12:00am PDT/ 9:00pm-3:00am EDT
FULL PINK MOON is a global fundraiser supporting musicians financially affected during the COVID-19 pandemic, administered through the Equal Sound Corona Relief Fund, and also supporting Opera Povera's Full Pink Moon production expenses.