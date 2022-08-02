Opera Orlando's Summer Concert Series Artist Spotlight 2 To Feature Kyaunnee Richardson and Chevalier Lovett

Opera Orlando's hot soprano summer continues to sizzle on August 21 at the University Club of Winter Park. Soprano Kyaunnee Richardson and pianist Chevalier Lovett present A STAR TURN: from opera to broadway, an exciting line-up of arias and showtunes guaranteed to thrill and delight the summer concert crowd.

This concert showcases Ms. Richardson's "beautifully playful coloratura and winning way," as praised by Matt Palm of The Orlando Sentinel. This afternoon promises to be a beautiful homecoming for the rising star, and a wonderful afternoon of stunning music for Opera Orlando audiences.

"We are thrilled to have Ms. Richardson return to Opera Orlando," shares general director Gabriel Preisser. "After her inspiring performance in our MainStage world premiere of The Secret River, it will be wonderful to see Ms. Richardson share some of her favorite arias and songs in a more personal, intimate setting."

Ms. Richardson made her professional debut as Papagena in The Magic Flute with the Festival of the Arts Boca in 2016. In addition to her portrayal of Calpurnia in The Secret River, Opera Orlando audiences will also remember Ms. Richardson as Adele in Die Fledermaus, Gretel in Hansel and Gretel, and Frasquita in Carmen. Other highlights from the last few seasons include the roles of Despina in Così fan tutte with Opera in Williamsburg, Sister 2 in the world premiere of Why I Live at the PO with UrbanArias, Juliette in Roméo et Juliette, Maria in West Side Story with Gulfshore Opera, Clara in Porgy and Bess, Esther in the concert premiere of Ginsberg's Esther, Sweet Esther at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., and Pamina in The Magic Flute with Orchestra Miami.

A frequent soloist with local orchestras and ensembles, Ms. Richardson has performed as the soprano soloist in Handel's Messiah with the Civic Chorale of Greater Miami and the Alhambra Orchestra, and Vivaldi's Gloria with the Delray Orchestra. She has also been a featured soloist with the Symphony of the Americas, South Florida Symphony, Hallandale Symphonic Pops Orchestra, Sugar Pops Orchestra, Opera Fusion Orchestra, Coral Gables Chamber Orchestra and the Sunrise Symphonic Pops Orchestra.

Chevalier Lovett, baritone, conductor, and pianist, is a native of Winter Park, FL. As a baritone, Mr. Lovett has performed principal roles in The Merry Widow, Orpheus in the Underworld, The Magic Flute, Ragtime, Dido and Aeneas, Hansel and Gretel and Trouble in Tahiti. Some of his conducting highlights include: Don Giovanni, La Cenerentola, La traviata, Man of La Mancha, Madama Butterfly, Le nozze di Figaro, Il barbiere di Siviglia, Handel's Messiah, and Verdi's Requiem. As a conductor, critics have said, "[Mr. Lovett] is a promising young man...[who] brings a youthful enthusiasm to any task!" As a solo vocalist and pianist, Mr. Lovett continues to perform recitals across the eastern United States which included nationally acclaimed performances at Carnegie Hall, Steinmetz Hall, and Bushnell Theater.

Mr. Lovett serves as the chief operating officer for Florida Rising and serves on countless boards and committees locally and nationally. He is the current host for Opera Orlando's Representation Matters series and chairs the Company's diversity, equity, and inclusion committee. Mr. Lovett was named "2020 Most Influential" by Winter Park Magazine for his service to the community through music and activism.

Enjoy the hot soprano line-up for $108 for the entire series or $45 for each individual concert. Admission includes artist receptions following each concert, with light hors d'oeuvres and wine graciously donated by Winter Park Wine. All Summer Concert Series performances take place at the University Club of Winter Park, located at 841 North Park Avenue, Winter Park, Florida 32789.

Stay up to date with Opera Orlando's upcoming season online at www.OperaOrlando.org, and follow and like the Opera's Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter accounts to share in all the Company has planned for 2022-23. Celebrate Opera Everlasting, and see YOU at the Opera!