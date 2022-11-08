Opera Orlando's ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914 Is Going On Tour

Opera Orlando goes On Tour with its production of Peter Rothstein's critically-acclaimed All is Calm: the Christmas Truce of 1914. This poignant and moving work retells the historic World War I events of Christmas Eve in 1914 through actual soldiers' letters and official military correspondence, interwoven with old war songs and carols.

Opera Orlando remounts its 2019 production of this a capella ensemble piece with artistic director Grant Preisser once again directing, joined by Andrew Minear, artistic and executive director of Orlando Sings, making his Company debut as music director. "It was such a joy developing our original production of All is Calm, and I am so happy we are bringing it back and sharing it with a much wider audience," shares Opera Orlando general director Gabriel Preisser. "Being able to connect to Orlando's community of veterans through this work was a highlight of our 2019 holiday season, and we have lined up some great venues throughout Central Florida this season to share this message of hope and peace with even more of our service members, families, and friends."

The Opera's first stop on its All is Calm tour of duty is the historic Polk Theatre, famously known as "the jewel of downtown Lakeland." What was originally built as a vaudeville/movie palace in 1928 is now a thriving mixed-use performing arts venue for Lakeland, which will host this one night only performance.

Friday | December 2, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

Polk Theatre | 121 S Florida Avenue | Lakeland, FL 33801

https://bit.ly/OOCalmPolk

The Opera then heads to downtown Sanford's beautiful and quaint The Ritz Theater at Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center to present a matinee performance of this heartfelt work.

Sunday | December 11, 2022 at 3 p.m.

Ritz Theater at Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center

201 Magnolia Avenue | Sanford, FL 32771

https://bit.ly/OOCalmRitz

Then it is on to the MainStage as the tour ends with two performances at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Steinmetz Hall's concert hall configuration. A talk-back will be held after each performance, allowing audience members to share their thoughts and feelings from the production with the cast and creative team.

OPERA ON THE MAINSTAGE

Friday | December 23, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday | December 24, 2022 at 2 p.m.

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts | Steinmetz Hall

https://bit.ly/OOAllIsCalm

In addition to the tour, Opera Orlando has also built an education and outreach component to the production, providing as many opportunities as possible for the community to connect with this work. This begins in November with two concert performances of All is Calm for the students at Montverde Academy, grades 5-12. A curriculum packet has also been developed and is available online, for students to gain a greater context for the Christmas Truce and about World War I in general. The Company will also perform specifically for veterans with a free concert performance of All is Calm at the Veteran Affairs Medical Center of Lake Nona on December 16 at 3 p.m., as well as caroling for veterans at the Veteran Affairs Medical Center Lake Baldwin in December.

Audiences throughout Central Florida have a lot of opportunities to experience this incredible, theatrical work that re-tells the story of a German soldier stepping into No Man's Land to sing "Stille Nacht (Silent Night)," sparking an extraordinary and unprecedented night of music, acceptance, and peace. From newly built to historic venues and concert-style to full-length productions, there is a little something for everyone this holiday season.