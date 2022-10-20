Opera Orlando's 2022-23 Opera Everlasting Season Opens With Mozart's THE MAGIC FLUTE

Opera Orlando's 2022-23 Opera Everlasting season on the MainStage opens with Mozart's The Magic Flute (Die Zauberflöte). This star-studded cast of world-class artists is sure to dazzle audiences.

Soprano Kathryn Bowden (Queen of the Night) is making her mark in this fiendish role. The role served as Ms. Bowden's 2015 San Francisco Opera debut vehicle and her entry onto The Metropolitan Opera roster as a cover for the 2016 family performances of The Magic Flute. In October 2017, Ms. Bowden made her official debut with The Metropolitan Opera as the Queen in the company's German language MainStage production and covered the role during the Met's English language family performances later in the season. She also made her 2017 Baltimore Symphony Orchestra debut performing the Queen's famous "Der Hölle Rache..." in the concert program Heroes and Villains. Ms. Bowden reprised the role making her Symphony Hall (Boston) debut with the Boston Youth Symphony Orchestra in March 2019 and with Opera Maine in July 2019. Ms. Bowden also rejoined The Metropolitan Opera roster in 2019 covering the role in the English language family performances and performed the role for her Pittsburgh Opera debut in the fall of 2021. Opera Orlando is thrilled to have her make her Company debut with her signature role.



Praised for being a "standout" with "star quality" by Opera News, Polish-American soprano Magdalena Kuźma (Pamina) is promptly establishing a name for herself in both concert and operatic repertoire. In the 2022-2023 season, Ms. Kuźma made her house debut at Santa Fe Opera as Frasquita in Bizet's Carmen, alongside international stars Isabel Leonard and Michael Fabiano. There she also sang Lucia in the Act II finale of Donizetti's Lucia di Lammermoor and Elvira in the Act I finale of Rossini's L'italiana in Algeri. This fall, she is slated to sing recitals with LyricFest and sing Giannetta in Donizetti's L'elisir d'amore at The Metropolitan Opera where she has started her first year as a Lindemann Young Artist. Ms. Kuźma will be making her Company and role debut as Pamina with Opera Orlando. Listen to her dulcet tones here: "Ah perdona al primo affetto" from Mozart's La Clemenza di Tito - YouTube





Tyler Nelson (Tamino) is one of America's most promising young tenors. Opera News called his singing "mellifluous" and San Francisco Classical Voice said of Mr. Nelson's performance: "Tyler Nelson's ... bright, keenly focused, vibrant tenor invites Mozart. He has a big future." He has performed the Britten Serenade with the Utah Valley Symphony, Beethoven's 9th Symphony with the Saginaw Bay Symphony, Mozart's Requiem and Bach's St. John Passion with Salt Lake City Choral Artists, and Orff's Carmina Burana with the California and Reno Symphonies. He has also appeared as a soloist on the stages of the Kennedy Center and at Carnegie Hall. His international debut was in Mazatlán, Mexico, performing the role of Shallow in Gordon Getty's Plump Jack, under the direction of the composer. The Magic Flute will mark Mr. Nelson's Opera Orlando debut. Hear him singing Mozart here: Dalla sua pace-Tyler Nelson - YouTube





Brian James Myer (Papageno) has been praised as a stage animal of "...both voice and character to make him stand out in the crowd..." (Sarasota Observer). Mr. Myer has performed with Hawaii Symphony as baritone soloist in Carmina Burana, Henderson Symphony as Maximilian in Candide, American Lyric Theater on their InsightALT: Opera in Eden concert at Merkin Hall, the Phoenicia Festival of the Voice as Moralès and Le Dancaïre in Carmen, and the Grand Teton Music Festival as Snowboy and Big Deal in West Side Story under the baton of Donald Runnicles. In 2019, Mr. Myer debuted with New York City Opera as Young Erich in Ted Rosenthal's jazz opera, Dear Erich, and Carlos in the world premiere of Stonewall. He has been seen on the Opera Orlando MainStage as Schaunard in La bohème and On the Town as Fiorello and Bert (formally known as Berta) in The Barber of Seville at Casa Feliz. Opera Orlando is thrilled to welcome him back.

THE MAGIC FLUTE

Music by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart & libretto by Emanuel Schikaneder sung in German with English dialogue and supertitles (translated text projected above the stage)

FRIDAY | October 28, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

SUNDAY | October 30, 2022 at 2 p.m.

Individual tickets are on sale and start at just $19. Opera on the MainStage subscriptions start at $99 and are on sale through the Dr. Phillips Center's Bill & Mary Darden Box Office (445 S. Magnolia Avenue, Orlando), online at www.DrPhillipsCenter.org, or by calling (407) 839-0119, ext. 0.