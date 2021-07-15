Opera Orlando to Present Summer Concert Series

Opera Orlando's annual Summer Concert Series (formerly Opera on Park) returns live and in person to the University Club of Winter Park this August.

The series features three concerts, up close and personal, by world-class singers, followed by an artist's reception with food and wine graciously sponsored by Winter Park Wine. Enjoy a diverse selection of songs, arias, and duets, and get to know and chat with the artists before you see them "On the MainStage" or "On the Town" in the Opera's upcoming Viva Verdi! season.

"We have a really exciting line-up of singers for our annual series, and I think our audiences and fans will be blown away by their talent, their personal stories, and the chance to experience live music in this intimate setting," shares artistic director Grant Preisser. "Last season's digital concerts were a great way for us to remain connected to our audiences and artists, but nothing can replace being in the same room, listening and experiencing incredible singing and performances. I am looking forward to welcoming everyone back to these concerts and our 2021-22 season in person."



Sunday | August 15 at 2 p.m.

Cecilia Violetta López, soprano, and Nathan Salazar, piano

Metropolitan Opera and Mexican-American soprano Cecilia Violetta López returns to Orlando to kick off the Summer Concert Series, joined by renowned pianist Nathan Salazar. Opera Orlando fans will remember Ms. López's company debut in 2017 as the glorious Mimi in La Bohème, and this October she takes the stage again for Opera Orlando as Violetta in La Traviata. In addition to the unique program of arias and songs presented by Ms. López and Mr. Salazar, this concert will also include an exclusive sneak peek with general director, Gabriel Preisser, into the full 2021-22 Viva Verdi! season.

Sunday | August 22 at 2 p.m.

Victor Ryan Robinson, tenor, and Ammon Perry Bratt, piano

Metropolitan Opera and Broadway tenor Victor Ryan Robertson presents a fantastic cross-over program showcasing his artistry as a performer, with Ammon Perry Bratt on piano. Mr. Robinson, who will make his Opera Orlando MainStage debut this October as Alfredo in La Traviata, will give audiences a chance to appreciate his versatility in this program, singing some of his favorite arias and musical theater showstoppers, with a few surprises thrown in along the way.

Sunday | August 29 at 2 p.m.

Kirsten Chambers, soprano, and Keith Chambers, piano

The Summer Concert Series concludes with Metropolitan Opera soprano Kirsten Chambers, accompanied by her husband Keith Chambers on piano, in a romantic program of Italian opera favorites. Mr. Chambers was last seen with Opera Orlando as the music director and pianist for The Barber of Seville at Casa Feliz, and he will return this spring as music director for the site-specific production of King for a Day, with his wife singing the lead role of The Marchesa.

Enjoy this incredible line-up of artists for $105 for the entire series or $45 for each individual concert. Admission includes artist receptions following each concert, with light refreshments and wine.

Keeping safety as its first priority in the presentation of its 2021-22 season, Opera Orlando continues to monitor the development of COVID-19 and the vaccination plans relating to the virus. The Company will continue its consultation with its health partners and venues to implement an appropriate and comprehensive plan, continuing to protect and reduce the risk of infection for audience members, cast and production teams, staff, and volunteers.

Stay up to date with Opera Orlando's upcoming season and planning online at www.operaorlando.org. Season ticket subscriptions for Opera Orlando on the MainStage are on sale now. Subscriptions are sold through the Dr. Phillips Center's Bill & Mary Darden Box Office (445 S. Magnolia Avenue, Orlando), online at www.drphillipcscenter.org, or by calling (407) 839-0119, ext. 0.

Season ticket packages are also available for Opera Orlando on the Town. Call (407) 512-1900 or visit www.operaorlando.org for "On the Town" subscriptions. See YOU at the Opera!