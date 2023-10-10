Opera Orlando Announces More Of The MainStage Events For TOSCA

Opera Orlando opens its 2023-24 All for Art season On the MainStage with Puccini's tragic masterwork Tosca on October 27 at 7:30 p.m. and October 29 at 2 p.m. in Steinmetz Hall at Dr. Phillips Center. In preparation for what will be one of Opera Orlando's most ambitious productions to date, the Company has assembled a variety of lead-up events to allow Central Florida audiences to get the most out of Puccini's masterpiece and connect them with the incredible international cast and creative team in town for the production.

“While most people think of Oktoberfest this time of year, we will be enjoying an ‘Operafest' at Opera Orlando,” joked general director and Grammy award-winner Gabriel Preisser. “Since our first season in 2016-17, our More of the MainStage series of events have been a wonderful way to meaningfully engage with our audience and community to help us fulfill our mission of opera for everyone. This season is no exception with an exciting list of activities with a little something for everyone.”

TOSCA MORE OF THE MAINSTAGE EVENTS:

OPERAINSIGHTS

Thursday | October 12 at 12 p.m.

Winter Park Racquet Club

$75 per person | lunch & wine included (discount for Opera Orlando Ambassadors)

Lunch with the cast and creative team of Tosca and get behind-the-scenes insights into the rehearsal and creative process with a Q&A with Eiki Isomura, conductor for Tosca, followed by a short musical program featuring the cast of Tosca, accompanied by resident pianist Nathan Cicero.

MASTERCLASS WITH THE MAESTRO

Saturday | October 14 at 6:30 p.m.

Broadway United Methodist Church

FREE EVENT | RSVP required

Conductor Eiki Isomura will discuss Tosca and work one-on-one with members of the Studio Artist and Apprentice Artist programs in a masterclass setting.

PASSION FOR WINE

Tuesday | October 17 at 6:30 p.m.

Winter Park Wine | 4270 Aloma Avenue, Suite 182

$75 per person | food & wine included

Co-hosted with Winter Park Wine, enjoy a fabulous night of Italian wine, bites, and opera headlined by Grammy award-winning baritone Gabriel Preisser and special guest soprano Susan Hellman Spatafora.

OPERA: STORIES FOR EVERY COMMUNITY

Wednesday | October 18 at 11:30 a.m.

University of Central Florida | Burnett Honors College, Room 130

FREE EVENT

Opera Orlando partners with the UCF Burnett Honors College for a special panel talk with Tosca cast and creative team members. Join tenor Nathan Granner, mezzo-soprano Linda Collazo, stage director Josh Shaw, and conductor Eiki Isomura on campus for a conversation about why representation matters, why reflecting communities in the arts is important, and how it is being implemented on stage in opera.

SHOP TOUR

Thursday | October 19 at 10:30 a.m.

Opera Orlando Scene Shop | 4560 LB McLeod Road

FREE EVENT | RSVP required

Get an exclusive backstage look into Tosca as it comes to life in the Opera's scene shop. Be the first to see the original sets and costumes for this all-new production.

OPERA ON THE MAINSTAGE

Tosca | music by Giacomo Puccini with a libretto by Luigi Illica & Giuseppe Giacosa

sung in Italian with English supertitles

Friday | October 27, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday | October 29, 2023 at 2 p.m.

Age advisory: PG-13

Estimated run time is two hours and twenty minutes with one intermission. A pre-show talk, free for all ticket holders, will be held on stage 50 minutes prior to each performance. Opera Orlando Ambassadors receptions will also be held before each performance. RSVP required for receptions.

Learn more HERE. Opera Orlando is also providing a shuttle service from its offices to Dr. Phillips Center for both performances of Tosca. Full details HERE.

Individual tickets for Tosca start at just $29 and are on sale through the Dr. Phillips Center's Bill & Mary Darden Box Office (445 S. Magnolia Avenue, Orlando), online at www.DrPhillipsCenter.org, or by calling (407) 839-0119, ext. 0. Make it a subscription and enjoy opera all season with Opera Orlando. MainStage packages that include Tosca start at $99.