Opera Naples Names Fundraising Expert Carla Calavitta As Development Director

Opera Naples, one of Naples' leading performing arts organization, welcomes new Development Director, Carla Calavitta. In this newly created position underwritten by generous patrons Larry and Louise Ost, Calavitta will lead the fundraising efforts for Opera Naples' annual gala, patron events and Millennium Club program, and work directly with Sondra Quinn, executive director of Opera Naples. Before joining Opera Naples, Calavitta worked for the Lupus Research Alliance as the Western Regional Development Manager.

In her more than 15 years of experience, Calavitta held positions with various nonprofits in New York City and Los Angeles, building donor and member bases and leading corporate and private fundraising. Beginning with the New York Botanical Garden, she then went on to lead the membership and development departments for the Natural History Museum of L.A. County and the Ecology Center in San Juan Capistrano.

In 2008, Calavitta was one of the founding staff members for the GRAMMY Museum L.A. Live, where she built the initial donor experience and created a thriving museum audience of 4,000 members and donors. Calavitta is an Ohio University graduate and holds a bachelor's degree in creative writing.

"Carla is exceptional in establishing strong connections with people," said Quinn. "Through her extensive fundraising background, she understands the importance of establishing those positive relationships that are so essential to maintaining a sustainable nonprofit. We are excited to have her as part of our leadership team."

Located in the heart of Naples, Opera Naples is dedicated to presenting opera productions and concerts of the highest quality. An artistic powerhouse in an area known for its pristine beaches, world-class dining, shopping, and art galleries, Opera Naples is a cultural gem in Southwest Florida.

Opera Naples presents internationally renowned performers and directors, while nurturing the region's promising young talent. A staunch proponent of community service and education outreach, the company has introduced opera to more than 60,000 local area children since its inception and offers various programs, including Lee and Collier County in-school programs and performances, the Resident Artists Program and Summer Youth Program. Opera Naples Academy, with a faculty of revered opera luminaries, offers an immersive program of vocal instruction, lectures and masterclasses to exceptional singers from all over the world.

Over the past decade, the company has earned local, regional, and state government support. For more information, visit OperaNaples.org or contact info@OperaNaples.org.