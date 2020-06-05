Opera Naples Announces 2021 Season - GLORY DENIED, LA TRAVIATA, and WEST SIDE STORY

OperaWire reports that Opera Naples has announced the three productions in its upcoming 2021 season.

Glory Denied - March 5 & 6, 2021

The season opens with Tom Cipullo's "Glory Denied" with Ramón Tebar conducting the chamber piece which will be sung by Opera Naples' resident artists.

La Traviata - April 28 & 29, 2021

Verdi's "La Traviata" will be fully staged with Tebar conducting the Naples Philharmonic in a fully staged production. "Violetta captures our imagination in a way that few opera heroines have. The drama, and Verdi's dazzling score center on this tragic heroine. Our Traviata promises us a memorable night in the theatre," said Tebar in a press release.

West Side Story - May 14, 2021

The final work of the season will be Bernstein's "West Side Story." The opera will be performed at the Artis-Naples. Maestro Tebar will conduct.

The season will also feature a new outdoor Concert Under the Stars on March 13, 2021 as well as Beaux Arts, Naples' Best Jazz and Blue Series, and the company's annual Gala.

Read the original story on OperaWire.

Related Articles View More Opera Stories

More Hot Stories For You