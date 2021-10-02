Opera Idaho to Present THE MERRY WIDOW at the Morrison Center This Month

Opera Idaho will bring Franz Lehár's The Merry Widow to the Morrison Center on October 8th and 9th!

"Lehár's charming, uplifting comedy The Merry Widow plays out in a stream of memorable melodies. It premiered in Vienna in 1905 and went onto a successful run of 483 performances. It has since been adapted and translated into several different languages and staged all over the world. It remains one of the best-known works in the operetta repertoire and helped the composer to become an international name."

Directed by Stage Director Robert Neu, The Merry Widow stars soprano Cecilia Violetta López as Hanna Glawari, Grammy Award winning baritone Gabriel Preisser as Danilo, Soprano Bridgette Gan as Valencienne, bass-baritone Jeffrey Seppala as Baron Zeta, and tenor Andrew Bidlack as Camille. Opera Colorado's Music Director Ari Pelto conducts.

For more information visit: https://www.morrisoncenter.com/events/detail/the-merry-widow