Opera Idaho Moves Black & White Gala Live Auction and Raffle Online

Opera Idaho has postponed their annual gala. For the safety and health of all involved, Opera Idaho has moved their Black & White Gala Live Auction and Raffle to an online format.

Participate in their online auction in 4 steps:

1. Browse items in their auction catalog using by clicking here.

2. Create an account - Set up an account on 32 Auctions to begin placing your bids, purchase raffle tickets or donate to Opera Idaho. The only information required to create an account is your name and email address.

3. Place your bids - Bid on items by entering an exact bid or place a proxy bid with your max bid amount and let the system bid against others for you. Simply add buy-it-now items like raffle tickets and donations to your cart.

If you are interested in participating but do not want to bid online please contact Merri Carr at Merri@operaidaho.org or 208-345-3531 x2 to place an offline bid, buy raffle tickets or make a donation.





4. Win!- The auction will close on Friday, April 24 at 12:00 PM. Winners will be notified via email. Opera Idaho will contact you after the auction closes to collect payment on your items. Payments can be made via credit card or check.