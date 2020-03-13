Opera Grand Rapids to Present SCALIA/GINSBURG Virtual Performance

Due to the current circumstances surrounding COVID-19, Opera Grand Rapids is putting the health and safety of its artists and patrons first and foremost.

Fortunately, through modern technology, we are still able to bring you Scalia/Ginsburg. While the performance will not be open to the public, ticket holders will be sent a password to the Virtual Performance which will be available beginning at 7:30 PM on Saturday, March 14 and remain open through Sunday March 15 at 4:00 PM.

Additionally, this change will allow us to offer this performance to more people than we could previously accommodate! If you are interested in partaking of the Virtual Performance of Scalia/Ginsburg, tickets will be available for $50.

Purchase through Ticketmaster or by calling the Opera Grand Rapids Box Office at 616.451.2741. For tickets at previously offered discounts or student tickets, please call the Opera Grand Rapids Box Office at 616.451.2741.

Box Office Hours Friday 3/13 - 9:00AM-5:00PM; Saturday 3/14 - 9:00AM-12:00PM If you've already purchased tickets, you will receive an email within the next 24 hours with a link and password to view the Virtual Performance. Please share your email with us at hello@operagr.org.

We recognize the challenging nature of this moment, but are proud that we can continue to bring great opera to the West Michigan community and beyond.





