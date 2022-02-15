Opera Grand Rapids Presents World Premiere Of STINNEY: AN AMERICAN EXECUTION 

In the first ever professional opera premiere in West Michigan, Opera Grand Rapids will present three performances of Stinney: An American Execution, a bold, contemporary opera that shines a spotlight on racial injustice. The performances will take place February 25, 26 and 27 at the Peter Martin Wege Theatre, located at 41 Ellsworth Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503.

This evocative work, composed by Frances Pollock with libretto by Tia Price, navigates the 1944 execution of George Stinney Jr., who was wrongfully accused of the rape and murder of two white girls in South Carolina.

"In telling charged stories, we as artists must be aware of our limited perspective and make sure we are working with collaborators who will challenge that perspective in the creative process," said Frances Pollock, composer.

At just 14 years of age, George Stinney became, and remains to this day, the youngest person to be legally executed in the United States in the 20th century. Stinney's conviction was overturned in 2014, 70 years after his execution.

"Opera Grand Rapids is honored to bring the world premiere of such a timely and provocative opera to the stage," said Emilee Syrewicze, Executive Director, Opera Grand Rapids. "Stinney cuts to the very core of an issue that continues to plague our society, and our hope in presenting Stinney is to enrich the community by illuminating this important issue through the timeless artform of opera."

As a complement to this timely performance, Opera Grand Rapids has coordinated with local partners for two additional events, both designed to explore the intersection of racial justice and the legal system through the artistic expression of this story.

Stinney Artistic Collaborative brings together a variety of partners from the local arts community in an effort to tell story of George Stinney. The event will include performances from Opera Grand Rapids, in collaboration with Ebony Road Players, Dr. Eric William from the Smithsonian Museum of African American History, student artists from WMCAT, The Diatribe and other independent artists. This event takes place on February 24, 7:00 p.m. at the Urban Institute of Contemporary Art.

On February 25, The Federal Bar Association and Grand Rapids Bar Association are teaming up to host a panel discussion to examine the racial justice, state law and the artistic representation of stories, like that of George Stinney. Panelists include Michigan Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist, former U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Patrick Miles Jr., Associate Dean and Director of Colley Law School's Innocence Project Tracey Brame, composer and co-librettist Frances Pollock, and librettist Tia Price. While attendance at this event is reserved for association members only, the panel discussion will be recorded and portions of it will be included in a WGVU/PBS broadcast about Stinney: An American Execution later this year.

Tickets for Stinney and the Stinney Artistic Collaborative are available online at www.operagr.org or by calling the box office at 616-451-2741.