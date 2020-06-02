Opera Companies, Orchestras, Concert Halls, and More Show Support For #BlackLivesMatter
In the past few days, multiple opera companies, orchestras, concert halls, and other members of the industry have voiced their support for the #BlackLivesMatter movement.
Companies that showed supported include the Metropolitan Opera, New York Philharmonic, LA Phil, AGMA, and more.
Below are a sampling of some of the social media postings within the industry.
We stand in support of inclusion, diversity, equity, and accessibility and all those who search for it. Lyric is a proud member of Enrich Chicago-an arts-led movement to undo racism. Learn more and see how you can lend your support at enrichchi.org.
These are tragic days, made even more tragic and devastating still by the events of this week. Our hearts are broken by the senseless murder of George Floyd and by the deaths of so many other Black lives. At MDLO, we are committed to equality, diversity, inclusion and justice. We are committed to celebrating life, beauty, and all lives in this world. We welcome artists and audiences of all backgrounds, all ethnicities, all orientations and world-views. What we do not welcome and what we passionately denounce is racism and bigotry of any kind. It is detestable and it stands against everything we believe in and cherish as an organization. To our Black friends, artists, musicians, staffers, and colleagues: we stand firmly in solidarity with you today and in each day to come. #BlackLivesMatter #SayTheirNames #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd
June 1, 2020
The New York Philharmonic fully supports our Principal Clarinet Anthony McGill's moving statement and video in response to the ongoing violence committed against communities of color. We post this in outrage and sadness over what has occurred in Minnesota and beyond, and for what has been a part of this nation's history. We post this in solidarity to remind ourselves that America can and should be better than this. We cannot remain silent. #TakeTwoKnees #BlackLivesMatter #Repost @mcgillclarinet with @make_repost ・・・ This "normal" isn't new. It's just easier to see what's going on now that some of the horrific hate crimes that happen every day make the national news. Complacency is rampant, and hiding behind privilege is obviously just as bad. If there were hashtag movements in the last century during America's 'good old days' one could easily have been #BlackLivesDefinitelyDontMatter. Few would have batted an eye. What the news this week and most weeks of my life demonstrates is that Black lives didn't matter in our glorified past, and still don't matter that much today. Flashback to when a football player attempted to protest the murder of black people. People said 'Let's not politicize sports,' and 'all lives matter.' Now add to that list, Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd, two men who clearly didn't deserve their fates. Now we don't have sports to distract us, and we are mostly at home. Now's the time to protest. Can we say #HowAboutNow? Or #ICareAboutBlackLives. If that's considered radical then we'll have really shined a light on the problem. Let's try and #TakeTwoKnees in the struggle for justice and decency. It only takes a couple of seconds to film yourself taking two knees. Let's try to put a spotlight on this evil. #howaboutnow? #icareaboutblacklives #TakeTwoKnees #loveoverhate
"All good causes may find here a platform." -Andrew Carnegie at the laying of Carnegie Hall's cornerstone, 1890. Carnegie Hall stands in solidarity with all who seek to eradicate racism, violence, and injustice, and we salute those using their platform to inspire change. On Tuesday, June 2, the Hall joins colleagues in the music world in observing "Blackout Tuesday," calling attention to the fight against racial discrimination and inequality. #BlackLivesMatter #TheShowMustBePaused
A statement from AGMA. #blacklivesmatter
There is no place for racism in the arts. There is no place for racism in New York City. There is no place for racism in this country or in the world. The Met stands with those raising their voices in support of justice and equality. In memory of George Floyd, 1974-2020 #BlackLivesMatter #GeorgeFloyd
At Long Beach Opera, we believe that arts organizations and artists can and should create art that exposes the brutalities and inequities within our society. We also believe that sometimes we must make a concerted effort to make space and listen to the voices of those that are experiencing suffering and oppression. We must always strive to become better warriors of justice and understanding in the fight for change. We turn to art in times of struggle to connect with our communal humanity. For the next 4 days, we will exclusively post Black artists and performers on all our social media channels. Further, we pledge to work harder and with more determination to expose inequities and to work to repair them within our own organization and within our industry. - Jennifer Rivera, Executive Director & CEO. *Our Artists Afternoons programming will proceed as planned, and each artist will address the current situation in their own way.
As a community of believers in the healing powers of art, we have committed our life's work to exploring and understanding our shared humanity. We acknowledge the longstanding pain and frustration felt by so many, especially those in our Black communities. We stand with them in sorrow and solidarity, opposed to prejudice, violence, devastation, and inequality. We commit anew to self-examination and to devoting the time, attention and resources necessary to do our part to heal wounds that are hundreds of years old.
June 1, 2020
Opera Philadelphia mourns with the families of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and the countless named and unnamed victims of systemic racism and violence. We stand with others against racial injustice, senseless violence, and oppression. We also understand that these statements of solidarity are empty without action. Classical music and opera companies continue to struggle with diversity, equity, and inclusion on our stages and in our administrations. We can and must give voice to the traditionally voiceless on our stage. Meaningful change begins with awareness. We must now develop and implement a plan for sustained and effective action. #BlackLivesMatter
Opera sings with empathy, equity, diversity, and inclusion. Houston Grand Opera reaffirms its long-standing commitment to these qualities and we stand against racism, violence, and intolerance.
As we mourn the losses of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor, Seattle Opera stands in solidarity with our Black artists, audience members, staff, donors, subscribers, and community. . We are committed to justice for Black Americans, and for all People of Color, and will continue to prioritize our own anti-racism work and growth, amplify the work of Black opera artists and creatives, and through dialogue and listening, create change for a more diverse and inclusive opera/classical music industry, and make amends where we have caused harm. . It is our goal to create a future where Black, Indigenous, and other People of Color are an integral part of the creation of operas on and off stage. . . #blacklivesmatter #georgefloyd #ahmaudarbery #breonnataylor
The staff of the Fisher Center at Bard, and the wider community of Bard College, stand in solidarity with Black Americans and those who oppose injustice. Read our full statement at https://t.co/iYqFQEjqWk#BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/AcX8z6MExP- Fisher Center at Bard (@fisherctrbard) June 1, 2020
We are heartbroken and outraged by the horrific murders of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, Tony McDade, and so many other Black Americans. We grieve their loss and the trauma inflicted upon their families and loved ones. 1/ pic.twitter.com/T3Ue1EKRnu- Opera Theatre of Saint Louis (@OTSL) June 1, 2020