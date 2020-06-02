Opera Companies, Orchestras, Concert Halls, and More Show Support For #BlackLivesMatter

In the past few days, multiple opera companies, orchestras, concert halls, and other members of the industry have voiced their support for the #BlackLivesMatter movement.

Companies that showed supported include the Metropolitan Opera, New York Philharmonic, LA Phil, AGMA, and more.

Below are a sampling of some of the social media postings within the industry.

The staff of the Fisher Center at Bard, and the wider community of Bard College, stand in solidarity with Black Americans and those who oppose injustice. Read our full statement at https://t.co/iYqFQEjqWk#BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/AcX8z6MExP - Fisher Center at Bard (@fisherctrbard) June 1, 2020

We are heartbroken and outraged by the horrific murders of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, Tony McDade, and so many other Black Americans. We grieve their loss and the trauma inflicted upon their families and loved ones. 1/ pic.twitter.com/T3Ue1EKRnu - Opera Theatre of Saint Louis (@OTSL) June 1, 2020

Related Articles View More Opera Stories

More Hot Stories For You