Opera Carolina Presents AIDA, April 7 & 9

Opera Carolina presents Thursday, April 7 | 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, April 9 | 1 p.m. & 8 p.m..

The tragic love story of the enslaved Ethiopian Princess Aida and the Egyptian general Radames, who sacrifices his life to preserve his honor, and save the woman he loves.

Aida, an enslaved Ethiopian princess, is secretly in love with an Egyptian general who's leading the war against her homeland. But there's a more personal battle raging. The Egyptian princess whom the regal Aida serves is in love with the same man.

"Giuseppe Verdi's masterpiece Aida is one of the iconic operas in the history of classical music. Throughout its history of performance, it has been known for its grand spectacle, embodying the grandeur of ancient Egypt, which is the setting for this story of jealousy and love of country set against the love between Aida and Radames."

-James Meena, Artistic Director

