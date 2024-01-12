On Site Opera to Present An Immersive Bach Coffee Cantata In NYC Coffee House

Click Here, New York's pioneering opera company rooted in site-specific opera experiences, is thrilled to announce its upcoming production of The Immersive Coffee Cantata Experience—a reimagining of Bach's Coffee Cantata with a new English libretto and orchestration by Music Director Geoffrey McDonald. Offering a unique blend of opera, music, and comedy, this multisensory experience will take place at The Lost Draft Coffee Shop, February 14-24, bringing audiences intimately close to the music, the story, and, of course, the coffee!

Composed in 1735, Bach's Coffee Cantata (Schweigt stille, plaudert nicht, BWV 211) emerges as a delightful departure from his liturgical repertoire. Set in the vibrant ambiance of Zimmerman's coffee house in Leipzig, Germany, this rare and short comic opera tells the tale of Lieschen (soprano Christine Lyons), a spirited young woman who adores her daily cups of coffee. However, her father, Schlendrian (bass-baritone Philip Cokorinos) vehemently opposes her caffeine indulgence. The opera unfurls into a charming comedic exchange between daughter and father, aided by the Barista/Narrator, Joe, (tenor Bernard Holcomb), culminating in a heartwarming resolution involving a cleverly negotiated compromise over coffee consumption. Complete with coffee tasting of different roasts throughout the performance, this immersive production captures the spirit of this satirical commentary, offering a delicious perspective on Bach's lesser-known gem.

“Bach's music is about as eternal as it gets, but comedy needs an update every generation or two,” explains McDonald. “This updated text retains some of the very relatable constants of the original (what father-daughter relationships are free of exasperation?!) while rethinking those aspects that contemporary audiences might find dated or obscure. The goal here is: make it funny, make it singable, keep it Bach!”

“I am so excited that with our next production, On Site Opera will present a truly archetypal love story – the tale of one woman's profound affection and unwavering commitment to… her coffee,” adds Sarah Meyers, the company's newly named Artistic Director and the production's stage director. “In a fresh new translation from music director Geoffrey McDonald, the Coffee Cantata showcases Bach's gifts for comedy as well as counterpoint. Come join us in February at the Lost Draft for an immersive celebration of coffee consumption!”

“The Immersive Coffee Cantata Experience is a delightful rarity from Bach, a timeless piece that touches on the universal theme of generational differences,” notes Piper Gunnarson, On Site Opera's General Director/CEO. “The immersive quality of our production promises an engaging experience. Coffee itself becomes a character in this tale, and when we place cups of coffee directly into the hands of our audience, it's our way of drawing them deeper into the story itself.”

The Lost Draft Coffee Shop exists to offer a creative space for creative people who love coffee. This joins the company's list of over 25 carefully curated venues to offer audiences authentic opera experiences in all corners of New York City. This also marks On Site Opera's first production under the direction of the company's new Artistic Director, Sarah Meyers.

The Immersive Coffee Cantata Experience will have 6 performances, February 14, 15, 16, 22, 23 and 24 at 7:00 p.m. The running time is 60 minutes, including a coffee tasting.

The Lost Draft is located at 398 Broome Street in Nolita and accessible by the B, D, and J trains.

REPERTORY NOTES

Coffee Cantata (Schweigt stille, plaudert nicht, BWV 211) | 1735

Composer: J.S Bach

English libretto and orchestration: Geoffrey McDonald

Stage Director: Sarah Meyers

Music Director/Orchestrator/Conductor: Geoffrey McDonald

Costume Designer: Beth Goldenberg

CAST:

Lieschen (soprano): Christine Lyons

Joe, Barista/Narrator (tenor): Bernard Holcomb

Schlendrian (bass-baritone): Philip Cokorinos

Lieschen cover (soprano): Teryn Kuzma

Joe, Barista cover/Narrator (tenor): Josaphat Contreras

American Modern Ensemble

ABOUT ON SITE OPERA

Established in 2012 and based in the heart of New York City, On Site Opera has solidified its reputation as an innovator in the world of opera by focusing on site-specific and immersive productions. Rooted in a deep commitment to collaboration and storytelling, On Site Opera thrives on fostering an intimate connection between artists and audiences, curating unforgettable experiences guided by visionary opera talents and daring creative teams. With its specialization in site-specific work, On Site Opera has redefined the boundaries of traditional opera, establishing itself as a trailblazer in the field.

Each On Site Opera production invites New Yorkers to discover their city in novel and unconventional ways, attracting a diverse audience, from seasoned opera enthusiasts to those newly discovering its magic. With a remarkable track record, On Site Opera has brought to life nearly 30 site-specific opera productions in a wide range of unique settings, from the Bronx Zoo and Harlem's iconic Cotton Club to Madame Tussaud's Wax Museum, the Atlanta Botanical Garden, the American Museum of Natural History, Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen, and the Metropolitan Museum of Art, featuring a repertoire that spans from Mozart, Puccini, and Britten to world premieres by today's opera composers.

Since its inception, On Site Opera has been at the forefront of reimagining opera, ingeniously reaching audiences worldwide through innovative productions delivered via telephone, mail, and online platforms. Continuously exploring new technologies to make opera more accessible, On Site Opera is dedicated to shaping the future of this timeless art form

