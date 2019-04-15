On Site Opera To Launch Mobile App For Supertitles

On Site Opera will launch a mobile app that presents multilingual supertitles during its performances, digital programs for audiences to learn about the cast and the production, as well as additional multimedia content about the organization's site-specific opera productions.

The impetus for adopting a mobile app into On Site Opera's productions was the opportunity to present supertitles that are untethered from the limitations of traditional titles projection. Supertitles are a common necessity in opera, generally presented on a screen above a stage. On Site Opera's site-specific productions, which are staged immersively in non-traditional spaces, present a unique challenge for delivering supertitles. The company believes that this innovative mobile technology will eliminate that challenge. Additionally, the app affords the opportunity to present titles in multiple languages to reach a more diverse audience.

The app was developed by InstantEncore which features the supertitle module LiveNote. On Site Opera's implementation of this new technology is made possible with support from a recently-announced two-year OPERA America Innovation Grant, a granting program funded by the Ann and Gordon Getty Foundation.

"Using new technology to enhance our audience's experience has been part of On Site Opera's mission from our founding. Through the On Site Opera app, audiences will be able to follow along with multilingual subtitles wherever the action takes place," said Eric Einhorn, General & Artistic Director of On Site Opera. "This is a monumental step forward for our immersive production model, and we are thrilled about this partnership with InstantEncore and grateful for the support of OPERA America."

On Site Opera tested the app during its December 2018 production of Amahl and the Night Visitors . After receiving overwhelmingly positive feedback from audiences via post-show surveys, On Site Opera decided to move forward with the technology for its future productions. On Site Opera will next use the app to deliver English and Japanese supertitles for its upcoming world premiere of Murasaki's Moon at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

InstantEncore's CEO, Evan Schumacher added "We are excited about our new partnership with On Site Opera. We have long admired them for their innovative programming and immersive experiences. We look forward to seeing them explore a different dimension to their performances using LiveNote and their app."

The On Site Opera app is now available for free download for Apple and Android devices. More information about the app, including a brief tutorial video, is available at osopera.org/app.





