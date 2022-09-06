Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

On Site Opera Offers Free Walking Tour Through 10 Years Of Innovative Opera

Discover the Decade will be available for free, now through December 31, 2022.

Opera News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 06, 2022  

On Site Opera Offers Free Walking Tour Through 10 Years Of Innovative Opera

On Site Opera, New York's pioneering opera company rooted in site-specific storytelling and the immersive experience, looks back on their last ten years of celebrated opera performances with Discover the Decade, a free app-based walking tour retrospective experience, available now through December 31, 2022. Offering eighteen stops that span from the Bronx to the southern tip of Manhattan, performance footage, production details and fun facts bring past productions to life while telling a story of innovation, creativity, and community.

Covering 23 miles, the self-guided tour is numbered in chronological order, beginning with the 2012 production of The Tale of the Silly Baby Mouse at the Bronx Zoo, and ending with the lavish Prince George Ballroom from last Spring's production of Gianni Schicchi. Other unique landmarks include The Cotton Club in Harlem, the American Museum of Natural History, the tall ship Wavertree at the South Street Seaport and the historic Eldridge Street Synagogue. The tour can be experienced in any order, both in person or virtually. With a performance model that uses unconventional spaces to produce opera, the tour highlights the company's reach and connection to its home city, while highlighting the many community partnerships fostered over the last decade. The app is FREE to download in the Apple app store or on Google Play.

"Choosing to build an opera company that takes performances out of the proscenium and into unexpected places has been a catalyst in changing the way our city sees opera," notes the company's General and Artistic Director Eric Einhorn. "It has afforded us the opportunity to meet so many new patrons of all ages and interests and foster incredible relationships with the community who have helped us to see opera through a new lens and think outside of the box when it comes to storytelling and production," he continues. "Walk through our decade, our city, and our expansive repertoire with us and help us to celebrate this anniversary year now through 2023!"

WALKING TOUR INFORMATION

Discover the Decade will be available for free, now through December 31, 2022.

To download from the app store, visit apple.co/3bXtnSy

To download from Google Play, visit https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.pocketsights.OnSiteOpera




More Hot Stories For You


Opera Awards Foundation Announces 2022 Bursary RecipientsOpera Awards Foundation Announces 2022 Bursary Recipients
September 6, 2022

The Opera Awards Foundation has announced its latest bursary recipients. Established by Harry Hyman in 2012 to help aspiring young artists reach their professional potential, the Opera Awards Foundation is marking its 10th anniversary with increased giving as it responds to the numerous challenges faced by those establishing their careers in opera.
Odyssey Opera to Present Rachmaninoff's TROIKA in SeptemberOdyssey Opera to Present Rachmaninoff's TROIKA in September
September 4, 2022

Odyssey Opera will return to live performance with TROIKA, a concert performance of the complete operatic output of Sergei Rachmaninoff. The performance will take place Sunday, September 25, 2022, at 3:00 p.m at NEC’s Jordan Hall.
Greek National Opera to Open 2022/23 Season with Trypani's ANDREI in SeptemberGreek National Opera to Open 2022/23 Season with Trypani's ANDREI in September
September 3, 2022

The Greek National Opera’s 2022-23 season curated by Artistic Director Giorgos Koumendakis will open with a newly commissioned opera, Andrei, by Greek composer Dimitra Trypani. Andrei will premiere in Stavros Niarchos Hall at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center in Athens.
Opera Orlando Announces Sara Lucille Law, Raphaella Medina, and More as 2022-2023 Studio ArtistsOpera Orlando Announces Sara Lucille Law, Raphaella Medina, and More as 2022-2023 Studio Artists
September 3, 2022

Opera Orlando has announced four singers joining the company’s Studio Artist program in the Company’s 2022-23 Opera Everlasting season. The artists are Sara Lucille Law, soprano; Raphaella Medina, mezzo soprano; Robert Hartfield, tenor; and Geoffrey Peterson, lyric baritone.
Houston Grand Opera to Present 2022 Studio Showcase in SeptemberHouston Grand Opera to Present 2022 Studio Showcase in September
September 3, 2022

The Houston Grand Opera Studio will present its annual Studio Showcase on September 17, 2022, in the Cullen Theater at the Wortham Theater Center.