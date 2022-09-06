On Site Opera Offers Free Walking Tour Through 10 Years Of Innovative Opera

On Site Opera, New York's pioneering opera company rooted in site-specific storytelling and the immersive experience, looks back on their last ten years of celebrated opera performances with Discover the Decade, a free app-based walking tour retrospective experience, available now through December 31, 2022. Offering eighteen stops that span from the Bronx to the southern tip of Manhattan, performance footage, production details and fun facts bring past productions to life while telling a story of innovation, creativity, and community.

Covering 23 miles, the self-guided tour is numbered in chronological order, beginning with the 2012 production of The Tale of the Silly Baby Mouse at the Bronx Zoo, and ending with the lavish Prince George Ballroom from last Spring's production of Gianni Schicchi. Other unique landmarks include The Cotton Club in Harlem, the American Museum of Natural History, the tall ship Wavertree at the South Street Seaport and the historic Eldridge Street Synagogue. The tour can be experienced in any order, both in person or virtually. With a performance model that uses unconventional spaces to produce opera, the tour highlights the company's reach and connection to its home city, while highlighting the many community partnerships fostered over the last decade. The app is FREE to download in the Apple app store or on Google Play.

"Choosing to build an opera company that takes performances out of the proscenium and into unexpected places has been a catalyst in changing the way our city sees opera," notes the company's General and Artistic Director Eric Einhorn. "It has afforded us the opportunity to meet so many new patrons of all ages and interests and foster incredible relationships with the community who have helped us to see opera through a new lens and think outside of the box when it comes to storytelling and production," he continues. "Walk through our decade, our city, and our expansive repertoire with us and help us to celebrate this anniversary year now through 2023!"

WALKING TOUR INFORMATION

Discover the Decade will be available for free, now through December 31, 2022.

To download from the app store, visit apple.co/3bXtnSy

To download from Google Play, visit https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.pocketsights.OnSiteOpera