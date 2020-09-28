Omid Djalili To Bring Acclaimed THE GOOD TIMES Comedy Tour To Dubai Opera For One Night Only

The performance will take place on November 7.

Award-winning British-Iranian actor and comedian Omid Djalili will star in his enthralling and hilarious 'The Good Times' stand-up comedy show on November 7th at Dubai Opera.

With a career spanning three decades, Omid's legendary performances on stage and screen have won him fans the world over. Renowned for his razor sharp wit, boundless energy and expertly crafted cultural observations, Omid's original material continues to explore the diversity of modern Britain as he remains one of the most exciting entertainers on the comedy circuit.

'The Good Times' has garnered major acclaim from international media outlets such as The Guardian and The Huffington Post who described the show as, "So hysterically funny and at the same time so poignant and powerful that calling it stand-up barely does it justice."

Intelligent, always provocative, entertaining, Omid's legendary stand-up performances are a captivating comedy masterclass. His credits range from Hollywood films to television and the West End stage. Earning praise across the world for his performances, Omid has hosted his own ITV quiz show The Winning Combination; appeared in the smash hit Mamma Mia 2: Here We Go Again, His Dark Materials for BBC1 & HBO, and Letter For The King on Netflix.

Comedy fans will be able to experience the endless laughter at Dubai Opera on November 7th at 8 pm. Ticket prices start from 195 AED.

20% Early Bird offer applies on VIP & Platinum tickets until 12 October

For further information or to book tickets, visit www.dubaiopera.com.

View More Opera Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You