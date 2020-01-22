OPERA America Introduce IDEA Opera Residencies

Article Pixel Jan. 22, 2020  

OPERA America is pleased to introduce its first artist-residency program at the National Opera Center - IDEA Opera Residencies (Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Access) - designed to welcome early-career composers and librettists of color living in New York City into the field.

Grantees will receive awards of approximately $25,000, including:

  • A $10,000 direct grant to explore opera as an artistic medium through the creation of arias, scenes, monologues or a full work
  • A stipend of up to $5,000 in career or promotional support
  • A one-year residency at OPERA America's National Opera Center in Midtown Manhattan (valued at $7,500)
  • Mentorship from field leaders and training
  • Introduction to the field at OPERA America's New Works Forum and Opera Conference, including complimentary registrations and transportation stipends (valued at $2,250).

Applicants must live in one of the five boroughs of New York City and identify with a racial or cultural heritage including, but not limited to, African, Latinx, Asian, Arab and/or Native American (ALAANA). APPLY NOW Letter of Intent Deadline: February 27, 2020
Full Application Deadline: April 15, 2020
Grantees Notified: July 2020

Visit operaamerica.org/Grants for guidelines.



