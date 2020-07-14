North Carolina Opera Announces Changes to 2020-21 Season

North Carolina Opera has announced changes to its upcoming 2020-21 season.

NCO's General Director Eric Mitchko stated: "The health and safety of our patrons, our artists, and the community at large is our paramount concern. While we have been preparing to perform for everyone in the new season, the continuing pandemic makes it necessary for us to postpone and reschedule some of our upcoming performances. We look forward to the time when we can again gather together safely to enjoy opera. We thank everyone for their continued support and excitement."

The changes affect the concert performance of Beethoven's Fidelio and the fully staged production of Mozart's The Magic Flute.

Fidelio (scheduled for November 15, 2020) is postponed until November 14, 2021. The Magic Flute (originally scheduled for April 2020 and then originally rescheduled for January 2021) has been rescheduled to May 14 and 16, 2021. The performance dates for the fully staged production of Puccini's La bohème on April 9 and 11, 2021 remain unchanged.

Ticket buyers to any of these performances may direct questions to our box office by phone at 919-792-3853 or by email at info@ncopera.org.

