Nine Artists Advance To Houston Grand Opera CONCERT OF ARIAS Finals

Over months, the field has narrowed from 768 applicants, to more than 200 live auditions, to 18 semi-finalists.

Jan. 18, 2022  
Houston Grand Opera has announced the nine finalists selected to move forward in the Concert of Arias, the Eleanor McCollum Competition for Young Singers.

Over months, the field has narrowed from 768 applicants, to more than 200 live auditions, to 18 semi-finalists, to this, the moment of truth: Friends, please meet the nine Finalists competing in our 2022 Concert of Arias:

  • Amanda Batista, soprano
  • Tatiana Carlos, soprano
  • Meryl Dominguez, soprano
  • Navasard Hakobyan, baritone
  • Jongwon Han, bass-baritone
  • Jonas Jud, bass
  • Shannon Keegan, mezzo-soprano
  • Evan Lazdowski, bass-baritone
  • Olivia Smith, soprano

This year, Concert of Arias will be livestreamed for free on HGO Digital, as well as our Facebook and YouTube platforms. As always, your vote counts! Be sure to cast your vote for Online Viewers' Choice - details to be announced during the competition.

Concert of Arias takes place Friday, January 21, 2022, 7:00 p.m. CT. Livestreamed and live in Houston. For more details, visit: houstongrandopera.org/events-tickets/2021-22-season/concert-of-arias-2022-concert/.


