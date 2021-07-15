Nightly Met Opera Streams to Come to an End July 25

With Opening Night approaching and the return of live opera on the horizon, the Met has announced the end of its Nightly Met Opera Streams, the extremely popular series of encore Live in HD presentations and classic telecasts streamed on its website during the Covid-19 closure. The series kept the company connected to its global audience at a time when the stage was dark, and the prodigious viewership demonstrated the public's dedication to opera and to the Met. Over the past 16 months, the nightly streams received 21.2 million views from 152 nations, with an average of 50,000 views daily. The screenings included performances drawn from more than 40 years of Met history and over 300 years of operatic history, featuring 112 different operas.

The 71st and final week of streams presents a special lineup selected by popular vote through a Viewers' Choice poll. The final screening, a 2012 Live in HD performance of Verdi's Un Ballo in Maschera-starring Sondra Radvanovsky, Kathleen Kim, Stephanie Blythe, Marcelo Álvarez, and Dmitri Hvorostovsky-was the overall top choice.

All Nightly Met Opera Streams begin at 7:30pm and remain available via metopera.org for 23 hours. The performances are also accessible on all Met Opera on Demand apps.

Week 71

Final Week: Viewers' Choice

Monday, July 19 - Mozart's Le Nozze di Figaro

Starring Renée Fleming, Cecilia Bartoli, Susanne Mentzer, Dwayne Croft, and Bryn Terfel, conducted by James Levine. Production by Jonathan Miller. From November 11, 1998.

Tuesday, July 20 - Mascagni's Cavalleria Rusticana and Leoncavallo's Pagliacci

Starring Tatiana Troyanos, Jean Kraft, Plácido Domingo, and Vern Shinall; Teresa Stratas, Plácido Domingo, Sherrill Milnes, and Allan Monk, conducted by James Levine. Production by Franco Zeffirelli. From April 5, 1978.

Wednesday, July 21 - Bizet's Les Pêcheurs de Perles

Starring Diana Damrau, Matthew Polenzani, Mariusz Kwiecień, and Nicolas Testé, conducted by Gianandrea Noseda. Production by Penny Woolcock. From January 16, 2016.

Thursday, July 22 - Offenbach's Les Contes d'Hoffmann

Starring Erin Morley, Hibla Gerzmava, Kate Lindsey, Christine Rice, Vittorio Grigolo, and Thomas Hampson, conducted by Yves Abel. Production by Bartlett Sher. From January 31, 2015.

Friday, July 23 - Donizetti's La Fille du Régiment

Starring Natalie Dessay, Felicity Palmer, Juan Diego Flórez, and Alessandro Corbelli, conducted by Marco Armiliato. Production by Laurent Pelly. From April 26, 2008.

Saturday, July 24 - Verdi's Il Trovatore

Starring Anna Netrebko, Dolora Zajick, Yonghoon Lee, and Dmitri Hvorostovsky, conducted by Marco Armiliato. Production by David McVicar. From October 3, 2015.

Sunday, July 25 - Verdi's Un Ballo in Maschera

Starring Sondra Radvanovsky, Kathleen Kim, Stephanie Blythe, Marcelo Álvarez, and Dmitri Hvorostovsky, conducted by Fabio Luisi. Production by David Alden. From December 8, 2012.