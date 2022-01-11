New York Festival Of Song Presents BUENOS AIRES, THEN AND NOW At Kaufman Music Center
Featuring Nicoletta Berry, Federico De Michelis, Raquel González, Steven Blier, and Shawn Chang in Argentinian songs.
New York Festival of Song, led by Artistic Director Steven Blier, continues its 2021-22 Mainstage Series with Buenos Aires, Then and Now on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 8:00pm at Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center. The concert features soprano Nicoletta Berry, bass-baritone Federico De Michelis, soprano Raquel González, and others artists to be announced with pianist Shawn Chang and NYFOS Artistic Director Steven Blier serving as pianists and hosts.
The program honors the diverse musical culture of Buenos Aires and includes the works of its iconic masters, such as Guastavino, Ginastera, López Buchardo, Carlos Gardel, and Piazzolla, as well as its contemporary voices, Esteban Benzecry and Ezequiel Viñao. Buenos Aires, Then and Now is being produced with the collaboration of Jorge Parodi and Opera Hispánica.
Buenos Aires, Then and Now, will be available online as part of the NYFOS@Home Digital Series, beginning on Tuesday, April 5 at 7pm ET for four weeks through May 3. Free access to the digital concert is available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/buenos-aires-then-and-now-tickets-239173162367.
NYFOS' 2021-22 season also includes additional Mainstage series concerts held at Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center, including Love Songs in 176 Keys: 4 hands, 4 voices, 4 countries on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 8:00pm with Caramoor's 2022 Vocal Rising Stars; and The Wider View: Songs by Black Composers on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at 8:00pm with Lucia Bradford, Jorell Williams, and others to be announced.
All NYFOS programming is funded, in part, by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature.
Concert Information
Buenos Aires, Then and Now
Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 8:00pm
Merkin Hall, Kaufman Music Center
Tickets: $20-70
Link: https://www.kaufmanmusiccenter.org/mch/event/new-york-festival-of-song-buenos-aires-then-and-now/
Nicoletta Berry, soprano
Federico De Michelis, bass-baritone
Raquel González, soprano
Steven Blier, pianist and host
Shawn Chang, pianist
Astor Piazzolla
Michelangelo 70 (for duo-piano)
Libertango (for duo-piano)
Alguien le dice al tango (Borges)
Siempre se vuelve a Buenos Aires
LÓPEZ BUCHARDO
Vidalita
Jujeña
Frescas sombras de fresas
EZEQUIEL VIÑAO
El fuego es tu reino from "Sonetos de Amor"
Color de marfil from "Sonetos de Amor"
CARLOS GUASTAVINO
Noches de Santa Fe
Abismo de sed
ARIEL RAMÍREZ
Alfonsina y el mar
ESTEBAN BENZECRY
Quiero ser
La noche
CARLOS GARDEL
Mi Buenos Aires querido
ALBERTO GINASTERA
Canción al árbol del olvido
Canción de la luna lunancated States