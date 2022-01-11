New York Festival Of Song Presents BUENOS AIRES, THEN AND NOW At Kaufman Music Center

New York Festival of Song, led by Artistic Director Steven Blier, continues its 2021-22 Mainstage Series with Buenos Aires, Then and Now on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 8:00pm at Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center. The concert features soprano Nicoletta Berry, bass-baritone Federico De Michelis, soprano Raquel González, and others artists to be announced with pianist Shawn Chang and NYFOS Artistic Director Steven Blier serving as pianists and hosts.

The program honors the diverse musical culture of Buenos Aires and includes the works of its iconic masters, such as Guastavino, Ginastera, López Buchardo, Carlos Gardel, and Piazzolla, as well as its contemporary voices, Esteban Benzecry and Ezequiel Viñao. Buenos Aires, Then and Now is being produced with the collaboration of Jorge Parodi and Opera Hispánica.

Buenos Aires, Then and Now, will be available online as part of the NYFOS@Home Digital Series, beginning on Tuesday, April 5 at 7pm ET for four weeks through May 3. Free access to the digital concert is available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/buenos-aires-then-and-now-tickets-239173162367.

NYFOS' 2021-22 season also includes additional Mainstage series concerts held at Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center, including Love Songs in 176 Keys: 4 hands, 4 voices, 4 countries on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 8:00pm with Caramoor's 2022 Vocal Rising Stars; and The Wider View: Songs by Black Composers on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at 8:00pm with Lucia Bradford, Jorell Williams, and others to be announced.

All NYFOS programming is funded, in part, by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature.

Concert Information

Buenos Aires, Then and Now

Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 8:00pm

Merkin Hall, Kaufman Music Center

Tickets: $20-70

Link: https://www.kaufmanmusiccenter.org/mch/event/new-york-festival-of-song-buenos-aires-then-and-now/

Nicoletta Berry, soprano

Federico De Michelis, bass-baritone

Raquel González, soprano

Steven Blier, pianist and host

Shawn Chang, pianist

Astor Piazzolla

Michelangelo 70 (for duo-piano)

Libertango (for duo-piano)

Alguien le dice al tango (Borges)

Siempre se vuelve a Buenos Aires

LÓPEZ BUCHARDO

Vidalita

Jujeña

Frescas sombras de fresas

EZEQUIEL VIÑAO

El fuego es tu reino from "Sonetos de Amor"

Color de marfil from "Sonetos de Amor"

CARLOS GUASTAVINO

Noches de Santa Fe

Abismo de sed

ARIEL RAMÍREZ

Alfonsina y el mar

ESTEBAN BENZECRY

Quiero ser

La noche

CARLOS GARDEL

Mi Buenos Aires querido

ALBERTO GINASTERA

Canción al árbol del olvido

Canción de la luna lunancated States