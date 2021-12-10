New York City Opera Presents An Evening Of Caroling At Bryant Park

New York City Opera announces an evening of caroling at Bryant Park on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 5:45pm. A quartet of singers from New York City Opera will perform an hour of iconic Christmas carols alongside students from the Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts Show Choir, accompanied by a brass quintet featuring artists from Manhattan School of Music.

This concert will be filled with your favorite holiday music selections, perfect for people of all ages: "Oh Holy Night," "Jingle Bells," "Joy to the World," "Rudolph the Rednosed Reindeer" and more. This free performance takes place near the Christmas Tree and can be enjoyed by skaters on the Rink as well as visitors throughout the rink deck.

For more information, visit https://bryantpark.org/?/programs/new-york-city-opera-caroling.

Soloists include Kate Fruchterman, soprano; Elissa Pfaender, mezzo-soprano; Glenn Seven Allen, tenor; Christopher Nazarian, bass. Featuring pianist Kathryn Olander and conducted by Elaine Rinaldi.