New Camerata Opera Presents UNITED WE SING - A Concert Benefitting The People Of Ukraine

New Camerata Opera presents United We Sing, a concert to benefit the people of Ukraine featuring operatic and Broadway hits, on Sunday, June 5, 2022 at 3pm at The Congregational Church of Manhasset in Manhasset, NY.

The suggested donation for the performance is $20 general admission and $15 for students and seniors. Tickets will be available at the door or can be purchased in advance at newcamerataopera.org/united-we-sing-2022.

The program will feature members of NCO's Artistic Committee and guests from New York City and the Manhasset area. Beautiful selections from beloved operas and Broadway shows will make up the afternoon's entertainment, offered with touches of immersive theater for which NCO is so well known.

NCO is pleased to partner with the Congregational Church of Manhasset to offer United We Sing as a part of their ongoing series, Concerts for a Cause, which continues to raise money for worthy causes and offers entertainment and fellowship for the Manhasset community. This year, 100% of all donations received will go to benefit The International Committee of The Red Cross, providing humanitarian support for the people of Ukraine.

New Camerata Opera is a New York City-based, cooperative company in its sixth season. Its mission is to engage, excite, and educate through immersive performances that break down barriers and inspire fans of the future. NCO offers mainstage operas, children's operas through Camerata Piccola, and produces short operatic films with CamerataWorks.

For more information, visit newcamerataopera.org.