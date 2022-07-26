New Camerata Opera Presents An Outdoor Summer Concert With Operation Gig!

New Camerata Opera (NCO) presents Summer Concerts, a FREE live performance of favorite opera excerpts hosted by Operation Gig!, on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 4pm at 726 Argyle Rd, Brooklyn NY, 11230 in Ditmas Park, Brooklyn.​​Principal soloists from NYC's most exciting young opera company will offer serenades of some of the greatest musical masterpieces ever written. For more information, visit newcamerataopera.org/events.

Operation Gig! is a crowd-funded project to bring live, outdoor music to Ditmas Park, and paying gigs to local professional musicians during the COVID-19 era.

New Camerata Opera is a New York City-based, cooperative company in its sixth season. Its mission is to engage, excite, and educate through immersive performances that break down barriers and inspire fans of the future. NCO offers mainstage operas, children's operas through Camerata Piccola, and produces short operatic films with CamerataWorks.

For more information, visit newcamerataopera.org.