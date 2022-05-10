New Camerata Opera Announces PETER RABBIT At Moore Jackson Community Garden

Camerata Piccola, in partnership with the Woodside Arts Collective, will be performing Peter Rabbit at the Moore Jackson Community Garden at 3pm on Sunday, May 15th. This event is free and open to the public. Age 3 to 7. https://www.newcamerataopera.org/camerata-piccola.

Peter Rabbit is a rollicking, action-packed introduction to the world of classical music, featuring the timeless melodies of Gaetano Donizetti. About thirty minutes long, with a brief question and answer session, children learn and laugh at the same time! Beatrix Potter's beloved mischievous hero runs afoul of the gardener McGregor. He escapes by the skin of his teeth, as Donizetti's score (borrowed from L'elisir d'amore) accompanies a dramatic chase. Beautiful arias set the tone for anxious handwringing by Momma Rabbit and the helpless narrator as the adventure plays out. Young audience members, costumed with ears and fluffy tails, round out the cast in the non-singing roles of Flopsy, Mopsy and Cottontail.

New Camerata Opera's mission is to engage, excite, and educate through immersive performances that break down barriers and inspire fans of the future. For more information, please visit their website https://www.newcamerataopera.org/, or email info@newcamerataopera.org.